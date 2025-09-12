World Athletics Championships 2025: Men's 100m Preview ft USA’s Noah Lyles & Kenny Bednarek to challenge Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson & Oblique Seville

The men’s 100m is expected to be one of the most thrilling events at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025. This event will feature prominent names including the USA’s Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Trayvon Bromell, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, among others.
The Paris Olympics gold medalist and reigning World Champion Noah Lyles will be back to defend his title at the competition in Tokyo. Lyles has received a bye into the event as the defending World Champion and has a season-best of 9.90s, which he clocked at the Silesia Diamond League.
However, he is expected to face strong competition from Jamaican sprinters Kishane Thompson, the Olympic silver medalist, and Oblique Seville. Thompson is the current world leader in the 100m with 9.75s, which he achieved at the Jamaican Championships to win the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Seville’s fastest time this season is 9.83s, recorded during his runner-up finish to Thompson at Nationals. Seville has also defeated Noah Lyles twice this season in the distance, at the Lausanne and London Diamond League meets.
Another USA athlete apart from Lyles who can pose a serious challenge to the Jamaicans and other opponents is none other than Kenny Bednarek. With a best-time of 9.79s clocked at the USA Championships to become the national champion, Bednarek has already proved himself over the 100m this season.
A few other athletes to watch out for in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025 are Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, South Africa’s Akani Simbine, Trayvon Bromell and Courtney Lindsey of the USA and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.
Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, a University of South Florida graduate, is another athlete who could impress at the Worlds, having clocked 9.84s earlier in July, one of the 10 fastest times this year.
Schedule for the men’s 100m at World Athletics Championships 2025
The preliminaries for the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships is all set to take place on September 13 at 11:10 AM onwards (Tokyo Time). Meanwhile, the heats featuring the top athletes like Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and others will be happening at 08:35 PM onwards (Tokyo Time).
The semi-finals and finals are both scheduled to be held on September 14. While the semi-finals will begin 08:45 PM onwards (Tokyo Time), the much-anticipated 100m finals is set to be the final event of Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships, slated for 10:20 PM (Tokyo Time).