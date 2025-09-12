"Best one of the season"- Noah Lyles teases final preparations ahead of title defense at World Athletics Championships 2025

Noah Lyles has shared glimpses of his final training sessions in Tokyo. The American athlete reached the Japanese capital last week, where his goal will be to defend his 100m and 200m world titles at the 2025 World Championships. He is scheduled to start his campaign on Saturday, September 13, in the 100m heats. Following the heats, Lyles will be featured in the 100m semifinals and then in his title defense in the finals on Sunday, September 14. Hours before his first race in the 2025 World Championships, Lyles was seen fully committed on the track during his training sessions. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle where the 100m and 200m world champion can be seen executing some long strides in his run-up. He confidently wrote in his caption: &quot;Best one of the Season&quot; Noah Lyles has scripted some impressive 200m victories in the season, such as the Zurich Diamond League finals and the US Outdoor Championships. However, the American sprinter is yet to win a 100m race, besides the 100m heats at the US Outdoors. &quot;Are we having a Mount Rushmore conversation?&quot; Noah Lyles gets honest about the importance of his success at the 2025 World Championships Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)Noah Lyles shed light on the importance of his successes at the 2025 World Championships. In an interview ahead of the competition, Lyles expressed his excitement and stated that it is a big year for him. The American athlete explained that if he wins the gold medals in the Tokyo event, his name can be up there for the conversation of the Mount Rushmore of track athletes. He said (via Athletics Weekly, 00:20 onwards): &quot;It's pretty exciting. It's definitely a big year, I would say, it's one of those years where when I get all the golds, the conversation is now. &quot;Okay, are we having a Mount Rushmore conversation?&quot;, and it's no longer,&quot; Yeah, he's good for his generation&quot;, it's like, &quot;How are we going to compare him to the rest of the generations&quot;. So, it's a pretty big year.&quot; Speaking of his successes in Budapest in 2023, Lyles highlighted the hardships of competing in both the 100m and 200m events in a single competition. He added: &quot;I learned a lot in Budapest. I learned that six rounds is a lot, no matter how you cut it or slice it, how many days do you get, it's going to be a lot.&quot; Notably for his success at the World Championships, Noah Lyles will have to battle Kishane Thompson in the 100m race, an opponent who has defeated the former already once in the season. Oblique Seville is another name who has gotten the better of Lyles twice this season in London and Lausanne.