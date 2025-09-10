Noah Lyles breaks a sweat in Tokyo ahead of defending his double title at World Athletics Championships

Only a few days ahead of the commencement of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles was seen honing his skills in Tokyo. The American sprinter will compete in the tournament to defend his 100, 200m, and 4x100m titles. Lyles appeared at the 2025 USATF Championships, where he pulled out from competing in the 100m after leading the heats, to focus on the 200m. Although he competed at the USATF Championships, which served as the qualifying event for the World Championships, Lyles earned the spot to compete as a reigning champion. He clicnhed his first 100m World Championships gold medal at the 2023 edition in Budapest by clocking 9.83 seconds. The Olympian won his second 200m gold medal after defeating his fellow teammate Erriyon Knighton. Along with Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Brandon Carnes, he dominated the 4x100m relay race. Lyles has navigated a challenging season this year. He pulled out of competing at the 2025 Atlanta City Games in May due to an ankle injury. However, the American sprinting sensation won the 200m event during his season debut at the Monaco Diamond League by posting 19.88 seconds. He faced defeats to Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville in the 100m at the Silesia and Lausanne Diamond League, respectively. However, he won the 200m DL final title. World Athletics shared a few glimpses of Lyles' training at the National Stadium in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 World Athletics Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan.“I’m usually a guy who has a lot of races under my belt&quot; - Noah Lyles opens up on his injury-ridden seasonNoah Lyles during the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)Noah Lyles recently reflected on competing in an unusual season this year. He highlighted that it was difficult to start the season late, due to an injury, as he is used to competing in a lot of races, but was forced to withdraw from most due to an inflamed tendon. “I’d say this is probably my most wild and unexpected year,” he said. “With having [an] injury in the middle of the season setting back when I was able to start it… I really wanted to get back on the scene, and then having to take a slower approach to get back, into finally starting in July, it’s been rushed, to say the least.”“I’m usually a guy who has a lot of races under my belt,” Lyles said. “I love to run and compete, so this is a very odd type of season for me. I’ve never had a season like this before, where I’ve had so few races.” (Olympics.com)Noah Lyles will lock horns with multiple elite sprinters, with the likes of Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo, and Kenny Bednarek.