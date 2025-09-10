  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles breaks a sweat in Tokyo ahead of defending his double title at World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles breaks a sweat in Tokyo ahead of defending his double title at World Athletics Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:14 GMT
Weltklasse Z&uuml;rich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles during the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Only a few days ahead of the commencement of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles was seen honing his skills in Tokyo. The American sprinter will compete in the tournament to defend his 100, 200m, and 4x100m titles. Lyles appeared at the 2025 USATF Championships, where he pulled out from competing in the 100m after leading the heats, to focus on the 200m.

Ad

Although he competed at the USATF Championships, which served as the qualifying event for the World Championships, Lyles earned the spot to compete as a reigning champion. He clicnhed his first 100m World Championships gold medal at the 2023 edition in Budapest by clocking 9.83 seconds. The Olympian won his second 200m gold medal after defeating his fellow teammate Erriyon Knighton. Along with Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Brandon Carnes, he dominated the 4x100m relay race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lyles has navigated a challenging season this year. He pulled out of competing at the 2025 Atlanta City Games in May due to an ankle injury. However, the American sprinting sensation won the 200m event during his season debut at the Monaco Diamond League by posting 19.88 seconds. He faced defeats to Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville in the 100m at the Silesia and Lausanne Diamond League, respectively. However, he won the 200m DL final title.

Ad

World Athletics shared a few glimpses of Lyles' training at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Ad

The 2025 World Athletics Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m usually a guy who has a lot of races under my belt" - Noah Lyles opens up on his injury-ridden season

Noah Lyles during the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)
Noah Lyles during the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles recently reflected on competing in an unusual season this year. He highlighted that it was difficult to start the season late, due to an injury, as he is used to competing in a lot of races, but was forced to withdraw from most due to an inflamed tendon.

Ad
“I’d say this is probably my most wild and unexpected year,” he said. “With having [an] injury in the middle of the season setting back when I was able to start it… I really wanted to get back on the scene, and then having to take a slower approach to get back, into finally starting in July, it’s been rushed, to say the least.”
Ad
“I’m usually a guy who has a lot of races under my belt,” Lyles said. “I love to run and compete, so this is a very odd type of season for me. I’ve never had a season like this before, where I’ve had so few races.” (Olympics.com)

Noah Lyles will lock horns with multiple elite sprinters, with the likes of Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo, and Kenny Bednarek.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications