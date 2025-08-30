  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • "Another record on the list"- Noah Lyles weighs in on winning Zurich Diamond League final before aiming for World Championship title defence  

"Another record on the list"- Noah Lyles weighs in on winning Zurich Diamond League final before aiming for World Championship title defence  

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 30, 2025 04:04 GMT
Weltklasse Z&uuml;rich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning in Weltklasse Zürich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts on winning the Diamond League title in Zurich. The Olympic gold medalist competed in the men's 200m finals at the Zurich Diamond League finals and defeated Letsile Tebogo by a close margin to win the Diamond League Title for the sixth time in his professional career.

Ad

The American athlete marched into the Zurich Diamond League finals after facing a loss in the London Diamond League to Oblique Seville in the 100m. Despite the minor setback, Lyles was confident he would put forward stronger performances as the season progressed. Noah Lyles competed against an incredible lineup of athletes in Zurich, which included his arch-rival, Letsile Tebogo, who ran in the lane in front of him.

After a brief struggle in the initial moments of the race, Noah Lyles started to pull through to register a strong finish and defeat Tebogo by a close margin with a performance of 19.74s. Tebogo finished second after clocking 19.76s. Lyles spoke about his victory in a post-race interview and expressed his elation at holding the record for being the athlete with the most Diamond League Championship titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No, yeah, six. That's a big number. As I was told, that makes me, as I have in track, the most Diamond League Championships ever. So, shoot, that's another record on the list. That's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie," he said.

Moreover, Lyles shed light on his mindset before the upcoming World Championships and shared that he was confident and hoped to continue to improve as he geared up to compete in Tokyo in September.

Ad
" Yeah, I mean, now we are completely focused on training. The most important thing is getting wins, confidence. Every race that I have been in has either been second or first. I can be unhappy with that, and I just keep improving as we go on so a lot of confidence," he added.
Ad

Noah Lyles opens up about his aim for the World Championships

Noah Lyles at the Weltklasse Z&uuml;rich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles at the Weltklasse Zürich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles opened up about his goals for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September. While the American athlete will be aiming to successfully defend his world title, he expressed his desire to try and break Usain Bolt's long-standing 200m world record.

Ad

Currently, Lyles' personal best in the 200m stands at 19.31s, and he is the third fastest man over the distance in history.

"It's weird. I um, I don't know. This this idea has been like circulating in my head like of um, if there was option to get any color medal in the 100m but then break the WR in the 200m. I might take that WR." [3:00 onwards]

The World Championships are slated to kick off on September 13, 2025, and some of the fastest athletes in the world will be in action for the ultimate title.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications