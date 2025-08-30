"Another record on the list"- Noah Lyles weighs in on winning Zurich Diamond League final before aiming for World Championship title defence  

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts on winning the Diamond League title in Zurich. The Olympic gold medalist competed in the men's 200m finals at the Zurich Diamond League finals and defeated Letsile Tebogo by a close margin to win the Diamond League Title for the sixth time in his professional career.The American athlete marched into the Zurich Diamond League finals after facing a loss in the London Diamond League to Oblique Seville in the 100m. Despite the minor setback, Lyles was confident he would put forward stronger performances as the season progressed. Noah Lyles competed against an incredible lineup of athletes in Zurich, which included his arch-rival, Letsile Tebogo, who ran in the lane in front of him.After a brief struggle in the initial moments of the race, Noah Lyles started to pull through to register a strong finish and defeat Tebogo by a close margin with a performance of 19.74s. Tebogo finished second after clocking 19.76s. Lyles spoke about his victory in a post-race interview and expressed his elation at holding the record for being the athlete with the most Diamond League Championship titles.&quot;No, yeah, six. That's a big number. As I was told, that makes me, as I have in track, the most Diamond League Championships ever. So, shoot, that's another record on the list. That's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie,&quot; he said.Moreover, Lyles shed light on his mindset before the upcoming World Championships and shared that he was confident and hoped to continue to improve as he geared up to compete in Tokyo in September.&quot; Yeah, I mean, now we are completely focused on training. The most important thing is getting wins, confidence. Every race that I have been in has either been second or first. I can be unhappy with that, and I just keep improving as we go on so a lot of confidence,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoah Lyles opens up about his aim for the World ChampionshipsNoah Lyles at the Weltklasse Zürich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: GettyNoah Lyles opened up about his goals for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September. While the American athlete will be aiming to successfully defend his world title, he expressed his desire to try and break Usain Bolt's long-standing 200m world record.Currently, Lyles' personal best in the 200m stands at 19.31s, and he is the third fastest man over the distance in history.&quot;It's weird. I um, I don't know. This this idea has been like circulating in my head like of um, if there was option to get any color medal in the 100m but then break the WR in the 200m. I might take that WR.&quot; [3:00 onwards]The World Championships are slated to kick off on September 13, 2025, and some of the fastest athletes in the world will be in action for the ultimate title.