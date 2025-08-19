"Everything can't be about getting the win" - Noah Lyles 'proud' of progress despite Kishane Thompson's loss ahead of Lausanne Diamond League

Noah Lyles gets honest about his positive mindset going into the Lausanne Diamond League, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 20. He is set to compete in the 100m race at the event and will face several tough competitors, including Marcell Jacobs and Ackeem Blake.Lyles's hotshot 100m rival, Kishane Thompson, was also slotted in to compete at the event, but he withdrew after an injury, thereby eliminating the opportunity to witness another 2024 Olympic finals rematch. Notably, Thompson had defeated Lyles last week in Silesia, where the Jamaican also registered a meet record time.Despite the defeat, the Florida native was very positive in his mind going into the Lausanne event. Speaking at the press conference before the race, he shared that all his races shouldn't be about the win, rather one must also enjoy the improvements and progression.Additionally, Lyles also hinted that he had a feeling that he was going to have a great performance at the Lausanne meet and said, via Wanda Diamond League:&quot;I am proud of myself and my team for getting to this point, knowing what the job is, and still seeing the progress. Sometimes you gotta step back and be excited for that, and everything can't be about getting the win. &quot;Of course, I want to win, and that's always going to be the goal, but always seeing the silver lining and saying, &quot;wow I ran that&quot; and now four days later in Lausanne being at another stacked 100m, I know something great gonna happen.&quot;Noah Lyles has been in good momentum so far in the 100m distance. Even though he has faced two DL defeats in London and Silesia, his run times and season best of 9.90 seconds are a good sign for him going into the World Championships in Tokyo next month.Noah Lyles has his eyes on the 2025 Diamond League finalsNoah Lyles (Image via: Getty)Noah Lyles opened up about his plans to race at the 2025 Diamond League finals, set to take place in Zurich. The event will be held across two days on August 27 and 28.Lyles had shared that with the Zurich DL being one of the last races before the Worlds in Tokyo, he was looking to showcase a great performance. He said, via Wanda Diamond League:&quot;With Weltklasse Zürich being the last race before World Championships I am looking to run something special&quot;Notably, Noah Lyles didn't compete at the Diamond League finals last year but has won it five times in his career so far. His last victory in the Diamond League came back in 2022 when he clinched the 200m title.