Despite losing to Kishane Thompson, Noah Lyles sends optimistic message as the World Championships approach

Noah Lyles shared an optimistic message after his appearance at the Silesia Diamond League 2025. The American athlete competed against a highly competitive line up of athletes and clocked his season's best performance in the men's 100m with a performance of 9.90s.Lyles marched onto the Silesia Diamond League in Poland after an incredible campaign at the USATF National Championships, where he competed in the 100m and the 200m. The Olympic gold medalist competed in the heats of the 100m and withdrew from the finals as he wanted to focus on the 200m. He won the gold medal in the 200m after a close finish with Kenny Bednarek for the top spot, clocking 19.63s.The men's 100m final at the Silesia Diamond League 2025 was termed as an 'Olympic' rematch by fans, with Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Kenny Bednarek, Akani Simbine, and others in contention. Kishane Thompson registered a quick start and appeared to pull away from the lineup; however, Noah Lyles, who was trailing behind in the initial moments of the race, registered a strong finish to win the silver medal.Jamaica's Kishane Thompson won the gold medal with a performance of 9.87s (0.3), Lyles finished second after clocking 9.90s, and Kenny Bednarek took home the bronze medal with a performance of 9.96s. Despite losing the top spot, Lyles expressed his elation about clocking his season's best performance and sent out a strong message ahead of his next appearance.&quot;Ran my season best today in Poland. Run that back 8/20/25,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoah Lyles opens up about his performance at the Silesia Diamond LeagueNoah Lyles after winning the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyNoah Lyles spoke about his performance at the Silesia Diamond League in a post-race interview. The American athlete shared that he was hyped up when he witnessed the massive crowd before the 100m finals.&quot;I went on the track and it was a full stadium out here. I don't know if you can hear anything, they are going crazy and when they cheer, it's even louder and again the competition was like wow, this is a 100m finals,&quot; he said (via FloTrack).Speaking about his race, Lyles expressed that even though he did not win the title, he was happy with his performance, as he was able to successfully carry out his race objectives, which were to build his drive phase.&quot;Sometimes you get the pressure and it's like, I need to do something magical but at the end of the day, no you don't. Today's plan was to build my drive phase and I didn't stand up too early and I really chased after it and I feel like that was the major difference between my last two races and today,&quot; he added.Lyles hoped to continue to build his performances and execute his best races while aiming to defend his titles at the World Championships.