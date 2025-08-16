"When Usain Bolt’s record is broken that man will be the fastest"- Fans react to Noah Lyles' bold claim ahead of Silesia Diamond League

Noah Lyles made bold claims, boasting his athletic ability while gearing up for the Silesia Diamond League. The American athlete recently won the men's 200m at the USATF National Championships after a close finish against Kenny Bednarek.As he geared up to defend his titles at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year, Noah Lyles announced his decision to compete at the Silesia Diamond League in the men's 100m. The American athlete will be going head-to-head against Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and even called it an 'Olympic rematch' in a pre-race press conference.Moreover, Noah Lyles spoke about his ability as an athlete and shared that after switching from his primary 200m event to the 100m, he emerged as one of the best 100m runners and became the 'world's fastest man.'&quot; I'm constantly forcing myself to have to be better. When I first started, a lot of people knew me as a 200m runner. After I got the 200m unlocked, I moved on to adding the 100m. We put a lot of work into that. Now I'm one of the best 100m runners and the world's fastest man,&quot; he said.This brought a lot of discussions among fans, and they expressed their thoughts on Lyles calling himself the 'fastest man' in the world. While some fans agreed that the title is given to the athlete who wins the 100m gold medal in the Olympics or the current World Championships, some shared that Usain Bolt, who holds the world record in both the 100m and the 200m, is the world's fastest man. Moreover, some fans even pointed out Kishane Thompson's world-leading time of 9.75s in the 100m.&quot;When Usain Bolt’s record is broken, that man will be the fastest,&quot; wrote a fan.Fleurette Van Gulden @FleuretteVanLINK@TrackGazette When Usain Bolt’s record is broken that man will be the fastest&quot;In order to BE THE MAN....You got to BEAT THE MAN!!!!!😤😤😤😤&quot; another fan chimed in.LV LIVE @Ja5donLINK@TrackGazette In order to BE THE MAN....You got to BEAT THE MAN!!!!!😤😤😤😤Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;The Noah hate is so forced. This guy works hard, shows up and doesn't duck competition,&quot; tweeted another fan.&quot;You're the Olympic champ not world's fastest . Kishane's been fastest man in the world for the last 18 months,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Beast mindset. What sets him apart,&quot; another fan chimed in.Noah Lyles opens up about competing in the National Championships despite having a bye Noah Lyles at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyNoah Lyles spoke about competing in the National Championships despite having a bye in an interview at the USATF Nationals. The American athlete expressed his desire to defend his title. Lyles shared that he aimed to consider every race like a practice session and work on his race tactics with the World Championships in mind.Moreover, he expressed the importance of having a great competition, as it would help him to push his limits and excel further.&quot;So, going in there and preparing throughout every round and treating it like practice, and again, you need great competition and you need a great stage and utilizing that to the best of our ability,&quot; he added.Noah Lyles will be aiming to defend his World Championships title in both the men's 100m and the 200m later this year.