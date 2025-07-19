  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • "Someone needs to take it from me"- Despite bye, Noah Lyles weighs in on defending title at US National Track and Field Championships  

"Someone needs to take it from me"- Despite bye, Noah Lyles weighs in on defending title at US National Track and Field Championships  

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 19, 2025 12:38 GMT
2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet Previews - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet Previews - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about competing in the 2025 US National Track and Field Championships. The American athlete expressed his desire to compete in the 200m and put forward strong performances with the intention of defending his title as he geared up for the World Athletics Championships in September this year.

Ad

Lyles won the gold medal in both the 100m and the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in 2023. As the reigning champion in both events, Noah Lyles received a bye for the 2025 edition of the World Athletics Championships, which meant that he would automatically qualify to compete in the biggest track event of the year without competing at the US National Championships.

Despite having a bye for the World Championships, Noah Lyles weighed in on competing at the US Nationals during a press conference at the London Diamond League. The American athlete shared that he is planning to compete in the 200m and will be running in every round. He expressed his desire to defend his title in his favorite event rather than giving it away without participating.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We’re going to actually go to the USAs and we’re planning to run 200s. We’re going to run every round. I’m still the national champion in that event. I don’t believe in giving up titles. I earned that title, and someone needs to take it from me if they want it," he said.
Ad

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of preparing through every round and competing against a great line-up of athletes to be able to improve with every appearance.

"So, going in there and preparing throughout every round and treating it like practice, and again, you need great competition and you need a great stage and utilizing that to the best of our ability," he added.
Ad
Ad

Noah Lyles on having a bye at the US National Championships

Noah Lyles competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about having a bye at the US National Championships in an interview at the Prefontaine Classic. The Olympic gold medalist shared that having a bye makes it less stressful for him as he navigates his journey through the 2025 outdoor season, leading up to the World Athletics Championships.

Ad

Lyles expressed how the bye allows him to experiment with his race tactics as he prepares to defend his title at the World Championships later this year.

“I have a bye for the US Trials, which makes it less stressful because it gives us the time to work on the races. It gives us time to see what works and what doesn’t and to be able to make moves from there," he said.

The American athlete shared that his aim in the season is to successfully defend his titles in both the 100m and the 200m at the World Athletics Championships.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications