"I don't like going to small races"- Noah Lyles makes bold confession amid change of plans at the USATF National Championships

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about his absence from track events that were scheduled early in the outdoor season. The American athlete shared that he disliked easy races and did not like going to races that were not popular during the early outdoor season.Despite automatic qualifications for the World Championships in both the 100m and the 200m, Lyles opted to compete in the USATF National Championships in both the events. However, as he geared up to compete in the preliminary rounds of the 100m, Noah Lyles announced that he won't be participating in the later rounds of the 100m and will be focusing on the 200m instead.He dominated the line-up in the heats of the 100m at the USATF National Championships and clocked 10.05s. As he shifted his focus to the 200m, Lyles spoke about his absence in early events of the outdoor season in a post-race interview. The Olympic gold medalist made a bold confession and shared that he did not like going to small races.Lyles expressed that, according to him, athletes are not serious since they are in the initial stages of the season, and a victory in those races felt like a handout.&quot;I don't like easy races. I hate them. I don't like going to small races, the Florida Relays, the Tom Jones, the Texas Relays because they are not the fun. They're just like rust busters. You know, every body just comes up with the excuse of of,'Oh, I'm just opening my season,' like, Okay, we could be opening up our season, but we can be like going after, you know, and I'd rather be thrown into the fire rather than just you know, given a handout. Noah Lyles expressed his desire to have a challenge in every race that he participated in.&quot;You know, I don't want any handouts. I don't want people to get scared of the idea of,'Oh, he's Noah Lyles, he's the Olympic Champion.' I want you to try and take off my head,so, you know, I have a reason to get excited.&quot; he said.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.