  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • "I don't like going to small races"- Noah Lyles makes bold confession amid change of plans at the USATF National Championships

"I don't like going to small races"- Noah Lyles makes bold confession amid change of plans at the USATF National Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 01, 2025 05:31 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about his absence from track events that were scheduled early in the outdoor season. The American athlete shared that he disliked easy races and did not like going to races that were not popular during the early outdoor season.

Ad

Despite automatic qualifications for the World Championships in both the 100m and the 200m, Lyles opted to compete in the USATF National Championships in both the events. However, as he geared up to compete in the preliminary rounds of the 100m, Noah Lyles announced that he won't be participating in the later rounds of the 100m and will be focusing on the 200m instead.

He dominated the line-up in the heats of the 100m at the USATF National Championships and clocked 10.05s. As he shifted his focus to the 200m, Lyles spoke about his absence in early events of the outdoor season in a post-race interview. The Olympic gold medalist made a bold confession and shared that he did not like going to small races.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lyles expressed that, according to him, athletes are not serious since they are in the initial stages of the season, and a victory in those races felt like a handout.

"I don't like easy races. I hate them. I don't like going to small races, the Florida Relays, the Tom Jones, the Texas Relays because they are not the fun. They're just like rust busters. You know, every body just comes up with the excuse of of,'Oh, I'm just opening my season,' like, Okay, we could be opening up our season, but we can be like going after, you know, and I'd rather be thrown into the fire rather than just you know, given a handout.
Ad

Noah Lyles expressed his desire to have a challenge in every race that he participated in.

"You know, I don't want any handouts. I don't want people to get scared of the idea of,'Oh, he's Noah Lyles, he's the Olympic Champion.' I want you to try and take off my head,so, you know, I have a reason to get excited." he said.
Ad
Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications