Lausanne Diamond League 2025 : Top head to head battles to watch out for ft Noah Lyles Vs Oblique Seville

The next leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025, i.e., the Lausanne Diamond League 2025, will be conducted at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. This would be one of the two penultimate meets before the grand finale at Zurich, which would be held on August 27 and 28, respectively.

The Lausanne Diamond League meet will miss the presence of Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson, who had won their respective meets at the Silesia leg of the Diamond League. Both have withdrawn from the Lausanne Diamond League for now, keeping in mind the upcoming World Championships, which will be held next month in Tokyo.

However, the excitement levels continue to be high for the Lausanne Diamond League. From the much-anticipated clash between Noah Lyles and Oblique Seville to the contest between Marileidy Paulino and Dina Asher-Smith, the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League is expected to witness some of the best head-to-head clashes.

Following are some of the most anticipated head-to-head clashes expected at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025:

Top head-to-head battles at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025

#1) Men's 100m [Noah Lyles vs Oblique Seville]

The most anticipated event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025 ought to be the men's 100m, where Olympic champion Noah Lyles will once again lock horns with Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville.

Lyles is raring to go after having missed out on the gold medal at the Silesia meet by a whisker. However, the race to the top would be far from a cakewalk, since Seville had previously beaten him the last time they met at the London leg of the Diamond League, with Seville clocking 9.86 seconds.

#2) Women's 200m [Marileidy Paulino vs Dina Asher-Smith]

Another interesting clash at the Lausanne Diamond League will be in the women's 200m event. With Gabby Thomas not participating in the event, all eyes will be on Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown, who will be competing against Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain.

However, the most unexpected entry in this event is that of 400m Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic. Paulino has already won the women's 400m event at the Silesia leg of the Diamond League and will be trying her hand at the women's 200m event in Lausanne.

#3) Men's Long Jump [Miltiadis Tentoglou, Wayne Pinnock , and Mattia Furlani]

The Lausanne Diamond League will also see some of the best jumpers in action after a long time.

For the first time since the Paris Olympics, Greek jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, Jamaican jumper Wayne Pinnock, and Mattia Furlani from Italy will be competing against each other. While Tentoglou is the reigning outdoor world champion, Furlani is the current indoor world champion in this event.

Interestingly, Tentoglou had won the gold medal, Pinnock had clinched the silver medal, and Furlani had gotten the bronze medal when they last faced each other at the men's long jump event at the Paris Olympics last year.

#4) Women's 800m [Keely Hodgkinson vs Prudence Sekgodiso]

Another interesting head-to-head clash will be between the reigning Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and South African athlete Prudence Sekgodiso in the women's 800m event.

Sekgodiso had previously won the World Indoor Championships held this year and will be raring to go in the clash against Hodgkinson, who has been battling injuries this current season.

#5) Women's 100m hurdles [Masai Russell vs Tobi Amusan]

For Olympic champion Masai Russell, the women's 100m hurdles at the Lausanne Diamond League would be the clash of a lifetime.

Russell, who is the current world-leading athlete, will be facing the world record holder of this event, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, who has won the Diamond League consecutively from 2021 to 2023.

Amusan had created a world record of 12.06 seconds at the World Championships finals in Eugene in 2022, though it was mostly wind assisted. Yet, her semifinal timing of 12.12 continues to be the current world record in the women's 100m hurdles event.

