Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Full Schedule, order of events, complete list of competing athletes 

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 is set to kick off on August 19, 2025. The two-day event will feature some of the fastest athletes in the world competing for the title as they shift their focus to the World Championships in September.

The recent Silesia Diamond League thrilled fans with incredible performances from athletes in all the disciplines. A week later, the Lausanne Diamond League is set to return with power-packed action with an incredible lineup of athletes. Noah Lyles is set to compete against Kishane Thompson once again in the men's 100m. Their rematch, less than a week later, has raised great anticipation among fans who expressed their excitement on social media.

Some other popular athletes competing in the event include Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith, and McKenzie Long, among others.

Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Complete schedule and order of events

Here is the complete schedule of the Lausanne Diamond League 2025. All the times mentioned are in Eastern Time (ET).

Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025

12:00 PM – Diamond League Pole Vault Men

Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025

12:20 PM - 100m Women Heat C

12:25 PM - 100m Women Heat B

12:30 PM - 100m Women Heat A

12:38 PM - 800m B Men

12:46 PM - 200m Women U18/U20

12:54 PM - 100m Men U18/U20

1:02 PM - 1000m Gruyère Girls

1:11 PM - 1000m Gruyère Boys

1: 20 PM - 5x80m Youth Mixed

1:30 PM – Diamond League Shot Put Men

1:43 PM – Diamond League Javelin Women

2:04 PM – Diamond League 400M Women

2:05 PM – Pole Vault Women

2:11 PM – Diamond League 800M Women

2:23 PM – Diamond League 110M Hurdles Men

2:25 PM – Diamond League High Jump Women

2:29 PM – Diamond League 3000M Steeplechase Women

2:49 PM – Diamond League 200M Women

2:50 PM - Diamond League Long Jump Men

2:55 PM – Diamond League 5000M Men

3:14 PM – Diamond League 100M Hurdles Women

3:23 PM – Diamond League 800M Hurdles Men

3:32 PM – 400M Hurdles Men

3:40 PM – Diamond League 100M Men

3:52 PM – 4x100M Women

Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Complete list of competing athletes

Athletissima Lausanne Diamond League 2024 - Source: Getty

Here is the complete list of competing athletes at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025

Men's 100m

Noah Lyles

Timothé Mumenthaler

Oblique Seville

Kishane Thompson

Ackeem Blake

Zharnel Hughes

Lamont Marcell Jacobs

Courtney Lindsey

Men's Pole Vault

Sondre Mogens Guttormsen

Emmanouil Karalis

Sam Kendricks

Renaud Lavillenie

Kurtis Marschall

Ben Broeders

Thibaut Collet

Austin Miller

Ersu Şaşma

Menno Vloon

Men's 110m hurdles

Just Kwaou-Mathey

Enrique Llopis

Jamal Britt

Trey Cunningham

Jason Joseph

Dylan Beard

Cordell Tinch

Sasha Zhoya

Men's Shot Put

Josh Awotunde

Rajindra Campbell

Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi

Leonardo Fabbri

Joe Kovacs

Payton Otterdahl

Adrian Piperi

Roger Steen

Tom Walsh

Zane Weir

Men's Long Jump

Liam Adcock

Carey McLeod

Wayne Pinnock

Miltiadis Tentoglou

Anvar Anvarov

Gerson Baldé

Simon Ehammer

Mattia Furlani

Tajay Gayle

Men's 800m

Marco Arop

Mohamed Attaoui

Max Burgin

Josh Hoey

Bryce Hoppel

Tshepiso Masalela

Ivan Pelizza

Patryk Sieradzki

Gabriel Tual

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Men's 5000m

Isaac Kimeli

Denis Kipkoech

Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui

Jacob Krop

Edwin Kurgat

Romain Legendre

Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu

Thierry Ndikumwenayo

Jonas Raess

Jack Rayner

Mezgebu Sime

Jude Thomas

Mounir Akbache

Birhanu Balew

Telahun Haile Bekele

Graham Blanks

Brian Fay

Abdisa Fayisa

Grant Fisher

Hagos Gebrhiwet

Luis Grijalva

Eduardo Herrera

Filip Ingebrigtsen

Women's 200m

Dina Asher-Smith

Anavia Battle

Brittany Brown

Shericka Jackson

McKenzie Long

Daryll Neita

Marileidy Paulino

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith

Women's 100m hurdles

Ditaji Kambundji

Ackera Nugent

Masai Russell

Megan Tapper

Nadine Visser

Tobi Amusan

Kendra Harrison

Alaysha Johnson

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Gabrielle Jennings

Norah Jeruto

Kinga Królik

Doris Lemngole

Olivia Markezich

Lea Meyer

Wosane Asefa

Marwa Bouzayani

Valerie Constien

Firehiwot Gesese

Lea Meyer

Elise Thorner

Alemnat Walle

Courtney Wayment

Meseret Yeshaneh

Women's High Jump

Nicola Olyslagers

Eleanor Patterson

Nafissatou Thiam

Angelina Topić

Maria Żodzik

Anna Hall

Christina Honsel

Morgan Lake

Yuliia Levchenko

Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Women's 800m

Jemma Reekie

Eveline Saalberg

Prudence Sekgodiso

Audrey Werro

Addison Wiley

Tsige Duguma

Keely Hodgkinson

Georgia Hunter Bell

Rénelle Lamote

Women's 400m

Lieke Klaver

Salwa Eid Naser

Isabella Whittaker

Sada Williams

Britton Wilson

Natalia Bukowiecka

Alexis Holmes

Henriette Jæger

Women's Javelin Throw

Mackenzie Little

Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado

Anete Sietiņa

Elina Tzengko

Adriana Vilagoš

Maria Andrejczyk

Sigrid Borge

Victoria Hudson

Haruka Kitaguchi

