Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Full Schedule, order of events, complete list of competing athletes 

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 is set to kick off on August 19, 2025. The two-day event will feature some of the fastest athletes in the world competing for the title as they shift their focus to the World Championships in September.
The recent Silesia Diamond League thrilled fans with incredible performances from athletes in all the disciplines. A week later, the Lausanne Diamond League is set to return with power-packed action with an incredible lineup of athletes. Noah Lyles is set to compete against Kishane Thompson once again in the men's 100m. Their rematch, less than a week later, has raised great anticipation among fans who expressed their excitement on social media.
Some other popular athletes competing in the event include Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith, and McKenzie Long, among others.
Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Complete schedule and order of events
Here is the complete schedule of the Lausanne Diamond League 2025. All the times mentioned are in Eastern Time (ET).
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
12:00 PM – Diamond League Pole Vault Men
Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025
12:20 PM - 100m Women Heat C
12:25 PM - 100m Women Heat B
12:30 PM - 100m Women Heat A
12:38 PM - 800m B Men
12:46 PM - 200m Women U18/U20
12:54 PM - 100m Men U18/U20
1:02 PM - 1000m Gruyère Girls
1:11 PM - 1000m Gruyère Boys
1: 20 PM - 5x80m Youth Mixed
1:30 PM – Diamond League Shot Put Men
1:43 PM – Diamond League Javelin Women
2:04 PM – Diamond League 400M Women
2:05 PM – Pole Vault Women
2:11 PM – Diamond League 800M Women
2:23 PM – Diamond League 110M Hurdles Men
2:25 PM – Diamond League High Jump Women
2:29 PM – Diamond League 3000M Steeplechase Women
2:49 PM – Diamond League 200M Women
2:50 PM - Diamond League Long Jump Men
2:55 PM – Diamond League 5000M Men
3:14 PM – Diamond League 100M Hurdles Women
3:23 PM – Diamond League 800M Hurdles Men
3:32 PM – 400M Hurdles Men
3:40 PM – Diamond League 100M Men
3:52 PM – 4x100M Women
Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Complete list of competing athletes
Here is the complete list of competing athletes at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025
Men's 100m
Noah Lyles
Timothé Mumenthaler
Oblique Seville
Kishane Thompson
Ackeem Blake
Zharnel Hughes
Lamont Marcell Jacobs
Courtney Lindsey
Men's Pole Vault
Sondre Mogens Guttormsen
Emmanouil Karalis
Sam Kendricks
Renaud Lavillenie
Kurtis Marschall
Ben Broeders
Thibaut Collet
Austin Miller
Ersu Şaşma
Menno Vloon
Men's 110m hurdles
Just Kwaou-Mathey
Enrique Llopis
Jamal Britt
Trey Cunningham
Jason Joseph
Dylan Beard
Cordell Tinch
Sasha Zhoya
Men's Shot Put
Josh Awotunde
Rajindra Campbell
Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi
Leonardo Fabbri
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl
Adrian Piperi
Roger Steen
Tom Walsh
Zane Weir
Men's Long Jump
Liam Adcock
Carey McLeod
Wayne Pinnock
Miltiadis Tentoglou
Anvar Anvarov
Gerson Baldé
Simon Ehammer
Mattia Furlani
Tajay Gayle
Men's 800m
Marco Arop
Mohamed Attaoui
Max Burgin
Josh Hoey
Bryce Hoppel
Tshepiso Masalela
Ivan Pelizza
Patryk Sieradzki
Gabriel Tual
Emmanuel Wanyonyi
Men's 5000m
Isaac Kimeli
Denis Kipkoech
Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui
Jacob Krop
Edwin Kurgat
Romain Legendre
Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu
Thierry Ndikumwenayo
Jonas Raess
Jack Rayner
Mezgebu Sime
Jude Thomas
Mounir Akbache
Birhanu Balew
Telahun Haile Bekele
Graham Blanks
Brian Fay
Abdisa Fayisa
Grant Fisher
Hagos Gebrhiwet
Luis Grijalva
Eduardo Herrera
Filip Ingebrigtsen
Women's 200m
Dina Asher-Smith
Anavia Battle
Brittany Brown
Shericka Jackson
McKenzie Long
Daryll Neita
Marileidy Paulino
Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith
Women's 100m hurdles
Ditaji Kambundji
Ackera Nugent
Masai Russell
Megan Tapper
Nadine Visser
Tobi Amusan
Kendra Harrison
Alaysha Johnson
Women's 3000m steeplechase
Gabrielle Jennings
Norah Jeruto
Kinga Królik
Doris Lemngole
Olivia Markezich
Lea Meyer
Wosane Asefa
Marwa Bouzayani
Valerie Constien
Firehiwot Gesese
Lea Meyer
Elise Thorner
Alemnat Walle
Courtney Wayment
Meseret Yeshaneh
Women's High Jump
Nicola Olyslagers
Eleanor Patterson
Nafissatou Thiam
Angelina Topić
Maria Żodzik
Anna Hall
Christina Honsel
Morgan Lake
Yuliia Levchenko
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Women's 800m
Jemma Reekie
Eveline Saalberg
Prudence Sekgodiso
Audrey Werro
Addison Wiley
Tsige Duguma
Keely Hodgkinson
Georgia Hunter Bell
Rénelle Lamote
Women's 400m
Lieke Klaver
Salwa Eid Naser
Isabella Whittaker
Sada Williams
Britton Wilson
Natalia Bukowiecka
Alexis Holmes
Henriette Jæger
Women's Javelin Throw
Mackenzie Little
Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado
Anete Sietiņa
Elina Tzengko
Adriana Vilagoš
Maria Andrejczyk
Sigrid Borge
Victoria Hudson
Haruka Kitaguchi