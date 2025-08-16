  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Diamond League Silesia 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson and Melissa Jefferson score big wins against Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson respectively

Diamond League Silesia 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson and Melissa Jefferson score big wins against Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson respectively

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:27 GMT
In Pictures: Kishane Thompson, Noah Lyles, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha
In Pictures: Kishane Thompson, Noah Lyles, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: All Getty)

The Diamond League Silesia 2025 concluded successfully on Saturday, August 16. The event saw Jamaica's Kishane Thompson successfully beat Noah Lyles in the 100m field on Sunday.

Ad

Even though Lyles clocked his season-best run time in the event, it was not enough to get past Thompson, who clocked a meet record time of 9.87 seconds. Despite the defeat to Thompson, Lyles was able to get past Kenny Bednarek, with whom he shared a feud a few weeks ago at the USATF Outdoors.

Masai Russell also registered an impressive performance at Silesia and won the 100m hurdles event after clocking 12.19 seconds. Shericka Jackson clinched the victory in the 200m race while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women's 100m race in Silesia, as Sha'Carri Richardson continued her disappointing form and finished sixth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On that note, let's find out all the results from the 2025 Diamond League Silesia event.

Diamond League Silesia 2025: Results of all the events

Femke Bol at the Diamond League Silesia (Image via: Getty)
Femke Bol at the Diamond League Silesia (Image via: Getty)

Here are the results from all the DL events of the Diamond League Silesia event:

Ad

Men's shot put:

  1. Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.28m
  2. Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 22.10m
  3. Joe Kovacs, USA- 21.82m
  4. Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.72m
  5. Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.69m

Women's long jump:

  1. Jasmine Moore, USA- 6.85m
  2. Hilary Kpatcha, France- 6.83m
  3. Claire Bryant, USA- 6.83m
  4. Malaika Mihambo, Germany- 6.68m
  5. Quanesha Burks, USA- 6.65m

Men's high jump:

  1. Hamish Kerr, New Zealand- 2.33m
  2. JuVaughn Harrison, USA- 2.28m
  3. Oleh Doroshchuk, Ukraine- 2.28m
  4. Romaine Beckford, Jamaica- 2.25m
  5. Shelby McEwen, USA- 2.25m

Women's 400m:

  1. Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.18s
  2. Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.27s
  3. Henriette Jaeger, Norway- 49.83s
  4. Amber Anning, Great Britain- 50.11s
  5. Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.16s
Ad

Women's 100m hurdles:

  1. Masai Russell, USA- 12.19s
  2. Tonea Marshall, USA- 12.24s
  3. Tobi Amusan, Nigeria- 12.25s
  4. Danielle Williams, Jamaica- 12.31s
  5. Alia Armstrong, USA- 12.32s

Women's 1500m:

  1. Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia- 3:50.62
  2. Beatrice Chebet, Kenya- 3:54.73
  3. Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 3:56.00
  4. Nikki Hiltz, USA- 3:56.10
  5. Freweyni Hailu, Ethiopia- 3:56.30

Men's 100m:

  1. Kishane Thompson, Jamaica- 9.87s
  2. Noah Lyles, USA- 9.90s
  3. Kenny Bednarek, USA- 9.96s
  4. Christian Coleman, USA- 9.96s
  5. Trayvon Bromell, USA- 9.97s

Women's 400m hurdles:

  1. Femke Bol, Netherlands- 51.91s
  2. Emma Zapletalova, Slovakia- 53.58s
  3. Jasmine Jones, USA- 53.64s
  4. Amalie Iuel, Norway- 54.38s
  5. Shiann Salmon, Jamaica- 54.56s
Ad

Men's 1500m:

  1. Yared Nuguse, USA- 3:33.19
  2. Temothy Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.25
  3. Gilje Narve Nordas, Norway- 3:33.41
  4. Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.42
  5. Josh Hoey, USA- 3:33.75

Women's 200m:

  1. Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.17s
  2. Brittany Brown, USA- 22.21s
  3. Favour Ofili, Nigeria- 22.25s
  4. Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.31s
  5. Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 22.44s

Men's 400m hurdles:

  1. Karsten Warholm, Norway- 46.28s
  2. Ezekiel Nathaniel, Nigeria- 47.31s
  3. Abderrahman Samba, Qatar- 47.34s
  4. Chris Robinson, USA- 48.09s
  5. Trevor Bassitt, USA- 48.37s

Men's Pole Vault:

  1. Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.10m
  2. Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00m
  3. Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.90m
  4. Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.90m
  5. Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80m
Ad

Men's Javelin Throw:

  1. Julius Yego, Kenya- 83.60m
  2. Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo- 82.54m
  3. Andrian Mardare, Moldova- 82.38m
  4. Dawid Wegner, Poland- 81.19m
  5. Cyprian Mrzyglod, Poland- 81.10m

Women's 100m:

  1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.66s
  2. Tia Clayton, Jamaica- 10.82s
  3. Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 10.87s
  4. Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 10.91s
  5. Jacious Sears, USA- 11.00s
About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications