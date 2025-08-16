Diamond League Silesia 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson and Melissa Jefferson score big wins against Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson respectively

The Diamond League Silesia 2025 concluded successfully on Saturday, August 16. The event saw Jamaica's Kishane Thompson successfully beat Noah Lyles in the 100m field on Sunday.
Even though Lyles clocked his season-best run time in the event, it was not enough to get past Thompson, who clocked a meet record time of 9.87 seconds. Despite the defeat to Thompson, Lyles was able to get past Kenny Bednarek, with whom he shared a feud a few weeks ago at the USATF Outdoors.
Masai Russell also registered an impressive performance at Silesia and won the 100m hurdles event after clocking 12.19 seconds. Shericka Jackson clinched the victory in the 200m race while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women's 100m race in Silesia, as Sha'Carri Richardson continued her disappointing form and finished sixth.
On that note, let's find out all the results from the 2025 Diamond League Silesia event.
Diamond League Silesia 2025: Results of all the events
Here are the results from all the DL events of the Diamond League Silesia event:
Men's shot put:
- Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.28m
- Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 22.10m
- Joe Kovacs, USA- 21.82m
- Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.72m
- Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.69m
Women's long jump:
- Jasmine Moore, USA- 6.85m
- Hilary Kpatcha, France- 6.83m
- Claire Bryant, USA- 6.83m
- Malaika Mihambo, Germany- 6.68m
- Quanesha Burks, USA- 6.65m
Men's high jump:
- Hamish Kerr, New Zealand- 2.33m
- JuVaughn Harrison, USA- 2.28m
- Oleh Doroshchuk, Ukraine- 2.28m
- Romaine Beckford, Jamaica- 2.25m
- Shelby McEwen, USA- 2.25m
Women's 400m:
- Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.18s
- Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.27s
- Henriette Jaeger, Norway- 49.83s
- Amber Anning, Great Britain- 50.11s
- Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.16s
Women's 100m hurdles:
- Masai Russell, USA- 12.19s
- Tonea Marshall, USA- 12.24s
- Tobi Amusan, Nigeria- 12.25s
- Danielle Williams, Jamaica- 12.31s
- Alia Armstrong, USA- 12.32s
Women's 1500m:
- Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia- 3:50.62
- Beatrice Chebet, Kenya- 3:54.73
- Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 3:56.00
- Nikki Hiltz, USA- 3:56.10
- Freweyni Hailu, Ethiopia- 3:56.30
Men's 100m:
- Kishane Thompson, Jamaica- 9.87s
- Noah Lyles, USA- 9.90s
- Kenny Bednarek, USA- 9.96s
- Christian Coleman, USA- 9.96s
- Trayvon Bromell, USA- 9.97s
Women's 400m hurdles:
- Femke Bol, Netherlands- 51.91s
- Emma Zapletalova, Slovakia- 53.58s
- Jasmine Jones, USA- 53.64s
- Amalie Iuel, Norway- 54.38s
- Shiann Salmon, Jamaica- 54.56s
Men's 1500m:
- Yared Nuguse, USA- 3:33.19
- Temothy Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.25
- Gilje Narve Nordas, Norway- 3:33.41
- Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.42
- Josh Hoey, USA- 3:33.75
Women's 200m:
- Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.17s
- Brittany Brown, USA- 22.21s
- Favour Ofili, Nigeria- 22.25s
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.31s
- Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 22.44s
Men's 400m hurdles:
- Karsten Warholm, Norway- 46.28s
- Ezekiel Nathaniel, Nigeria- 47.31s
- Abderrahman Samba, Qatar- 47.34s
- Chris Robinson, USA- 48.09s
- Trevor Bassitt, USA- 48.37s
Men's Pole Vault:
- Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.10m
- Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00m
- Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.90m
- Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.90m
- Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80m
Men's Javelin Throw:
- Julius Yego, Kenya- 83.60m
- Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo- 82.54m
- Andrian Mardare, Moldova- 82.38m
- Dawid Wegner, Poland- 81.19m
- Cyprian Mrzyglod, Poland- 81.10m
Women's 100m:
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.66s
- Tia Clayton, Jamaica- 10.82s
- Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 10.87s
- Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 10.91s
- Jacious Sears, USA- 11.00s