Diamond League Silesia 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson and Melissa Jefferson score big wins against Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson respectively

The Diamond League Silesia 2025 concluded successfully on Saturday, August 16. The event saw Jamaica's Kishane Thompson successfully beat Noah Lyles in the 100m field on Sunday.

Even though Lyles clocked his season-best run time in the event, it was not enough to get past Thompson, who clocked a meet record time of 9.87 seconds. Despite the defeat to Thompson, Lyles was able to get past Kenny Bednarek, with whom he shared a feud a few weeks ago at the USATF Outdoors.

Masai Russell also registered an impressive performance at Silesia and won the 100m hurdles event after clocking 12.19 seconds. Shericka Jackson clinched the victory in the 200m race while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women's 100m race in Silesia, as Sha'Carri Richardson continued her disappointing form and finished sixth.

On that note, let's find out all the results from the 2025 Diamond League Silesia event.

Diamond League Silesia 2025: Results of all the events

Femke Bol at the Diamond League Silesia (Image via: Getty)

Here are the results from all the DL events of the Diamond League Silesia event:

Men's shot put:

Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.28m Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 22.10m Joe Kovacs, USA- 21.82m Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.72m Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.69m

Women's long jump:

Jasmine Moore, USA- 6.85m Hilary Kpatcha, France- 6.83m Claire Bryant, USA- 6.83m Malaika Mihambo, Germany- 6.68m Quanesha Burks, USA- 6.65m

Men's high jump:

Hamish Kerr, New Zealand- 2.33m JuVaughn Harrison, USA- 2.28m Oleh Doroshchuk, Ukraine- 2.28m Romaine Beckford, Jamaica- 2.25m Shelby McEwen, USA- 2.25m

Women's 400m:

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.18s Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.27s Henriette Jaeger, Norway- 49.83s Amber Anning, Great Britain- 50.11s Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.16s

Women's 100m hurdles:

Masai Russell, USA- 12.19s Tonea Marshall, USA- 12.24s Tobi Amusan, Nigeria- 12.25s Danielle Williams, Jamaica- 12.31s Alia Armstrong, USA- 12.32s

Women's 1500m:

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia- 3:50.62 Beatrice Chebet, Kenya- 3:54.73 Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 3:56.00 Nikki Hiltz, USA- 3:56.10 Freweyni Hailu, Ethiopia- 3:56.30

Men's 100m:

Kishane Thompson, Jamaica- 9.87s Noah Lyles, USA- 9.90s Kenny Bednarek, USA- 9.96s Christian Coleman, USA- 9.96s Trayvon Bromell, USA- 9.97s

Women's 400m hurdles:

Femke Bol, Netherlands- 51.91s Emma Zapletalova, Slovakia- 53.58s Jasmine Jones, USA- 53.64s Amalie Iuel, Norway- 54.38s Shiann Salmon, Jamaica- 54.56s

Men's 1500m:

Yared Nuguse, USA- 3:33.19 Temothy Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.25 Gilje Narve Nordas, Norway- 3:33.41 Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:33.42 Josh Hoey, USA- 3:33.75

Women's 200m:

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.17s Brittany Brown, USA- 22.21s Favour Ofili, Nigeria- 22.25s Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.31s Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 22.44s

Men's 400m hurdles:

Karsten Warholm, Norway- 46.28s Ezekiel Nathaniel, Nigeria- 47.31s Abderrahman Samba, Qatar- 47.34s Chris Robinson, USA- 48.09s Trevor Bassitt, USA- 48.37s

Men's Pole Vault:

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.10m Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00m Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.90m Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.90m Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80m

Men's Javelin Throw:

Julius Yego, Kenya- 83.60m Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo- 82.54m Andrian Mardare, Moldova- 82.38m Dawid Wegner, Poland- 81.19m Cyprian Mrzyglod, Poland- 81.10m

Women's 100m:

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.66s Tia Clayton, Jamaica- 10.82s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 10.87s Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 10.91s Jacious Sears, USA- 11.00s

