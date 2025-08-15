Silesia Diamond League 2025: Complete entry list and top clashes to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson

The 2025 Silesia Diamond League will be held on August 15, 2025, in Chorzów, Poland. The event will feature multiple athletes competing in events scheduled for both men's and women's track and field categories.

Ad

The 2025 Silesia Diamond League will witness the highly anticipated clashes, including Noah Lyles vs. Kenny Bednarek and Sha'Carri Richardson vs. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Let's take a look at the athletes competing and the most-anticipated faceoffs in Poland.

Top clashes to watch out for at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League

Noah Lyles vs. Kenny Bednarek in 100m

After a heated feud at the 2025 USATF Championships, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek will return to the track to settle the score at the Silesia Diamond League. In a drama-filled 200m final in Eugene, the American athletes were seen involved in a banter as soon as they crossed the finish line. Bednarek pushed Lyles, and the latter followed it with a fierce stare. Biles won the race with 19.63s, while Bednarek settled in second place with 19.67s.

Ad

Trending

Sha'Carri Richardson vs. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete at the Silesia Diamond League after her underwhelming performance at the USATF Championships, where she earned a spot to compete in the 100m final, but later pulled out to focus on the 200m. She settled in fourth place in the 200m, hence missing the WAC spot. She will vie against the 100m and 200m champion of USATF Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Femke Bol vs Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles

Ad

Femke Bol will compete at the Silesia Diamond League after dominating the Monaco and London editions. She surpassed Dalilah Muhammad in the event in Monaco after clocking 51.95, when the American settled in 52.58s. In London, the Dutch athlete clocked 52.10s to dominate the field.

Full entry list of the 2025 Silesia Diamond League

The full entry list of the athletes as per the events at the Silesia Diamond League is given below.

Ad

100m Women

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

Tia Clayton (JAM)

Tina Clayton (JAM)

Aleia Hobbs (USA)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA)

Jacious Sears (USA)

Ewa Swoboda (POL)

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV)

400m Hurdles Men

Berke Akçam (TUR)

Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Roshawn Clarke (JAM)

Caleb Dean (USA)

Ezekiel Nathaniel (NGR)

Chris Robinson (USA)

Abderrahman Samba (QAT)

Alessandro Sibilio (ITA)

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

200m Women

Jaël Bestué (ESP)

Minke Bisschops (NED)

Brittany Brown (USA)

Amy Hunt (GBR)

Shericka Jackson (JAM)

Maia McCoy (USA)

Daryll Neita (GBR)

Favour Ofili (NGR)

Jenna Prandini (USA)

Ad

1500m Men

Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN)

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN)

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR)

Neil Gourley (GBR)

Josh Hoey (USA)

Hobbs Kessler (USA)

Abel Kipsang (KEN)

Festus Lagat (KEN)

Niels Laros (NED)

Cameron Myers (AUS)

Stefan Nillessen (NED)

Narve Gilje Nordås (NOR)

Yared Nuguse (USA)

Filip Ostrowski (POL)

Filip Rak (POL)

Žan Rudolf (SLO)

Patryk Sieradzki (POL)

Maciej Wyderka (POL)

400m Hurdles Women

Femke Bol (NED)

Rushell Clayton (JAM)

Anna Cockrell (USA)

Anna Gryc (POL)

Jasmine Jones (USA)

Andrenette Knight (JAM)

Dalilah Muhammad (USA)

Shiann Salmon (JAM)

Savannah Sutherland (CAN)

Ad

100m Men

Kenneth Bednarek (USA)

Ackeem Blake (JAM)

Trayvon Bromell (USA)

Christian Coleman (USA)

Courtney Lindsey (USA)

Noah Lyles (USA)

Akani Simbine (RSA)

Kishane Thompson (JAM)

Oliwer Wdowik (POL)

1500m Women

Saron Berhe (ETH)

Sarah Billings (AUS)

Beatrice Chebet (KEN)

Agathe Guillemot (FRA)

Freweyni Hailu (ETH)

Linden Hall (AUS)

Birke Haylom (ETH)

Sarah Healy (IRL)

Nikki Hiltz (USA)

Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR)

Lorea Ibarzabal (ESP)

Julia Jaguścik (POL)

Klaudia Kazimierska (POL)

Weronika Lizakowska (POL)

Heather MacLean (USA)

Worknesh Mesele (ETH)

Sophie O'Sullivan (IRL)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Diribe Welteji (ETH)

Ad

100m Hurdles Women Final

Tobi Amusan (NGR)

Alia Armstrong (USA)

Devynne Charlton (BAH)

Christina Clemons (USA)

Marione Fourie (RSA)

Kendra Harrison (USA)

Kerrica Hill (JAM)

Alaysha Johnson (USA)

Rayniah Jones (USA)

Tonea Marshall (USA)

Ackera Nugent (JAM)

Masai Russell (USA)

Alicja Sielska (POL)

Pia Skrzyszowska (POL)

Megan Tapper (JAM)

Nadine Visser (NED)

Danielle Williams (JAM)

Klaudia Wojtunik (POL)

400m Women

Amber Anning (GBR)

Natalia Bukowiecka (POL)

Alexis Holmes (USA)

Henriette Jæger (NOR)

Lieke Klaver (NED)

Salwa Eid Naser (BRN)

Marileidy Paulino (DOM)

Martina Weil (CHI)

Sada Williams (BAR)

Ad

Javelin Throw Men

Roderick Genki Dean (JPN)

Andrian Mardare (MDA)

Cyprian Mrzygłód (POL)

Anderson Peters (GRN)

Keshorn Walcott (TTO)

Julian Weber (GER)

Julius Yego (KEN)

Pole Vault Men

Ben Broeders (BEL)

Armand Duplantis (SWE)

Emmanouil Karalis (GRE)

Sam Kendricks (USA)

Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)

Piotr Lisek (POL)

Kurtis Marschall (AUS)

Ernest John Obiena (PHI)

Ersu Şaşma (TUR)

Menno Vloon (NED)

Long Jump Women

Lex Brown (USA)

Claire Bryant (USA)

Quanesha Burks (USA)

Larissa Iapichino (ITA)

Hilary Kpatcha (FRA)

Malaika Mihambo (GER)

Jasmine Moore (USA)

Monae' Nichols (USA)

Ackelia Smith (JAM)

Ad

High Jump Men

Romaine Beckford (JAM)

Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR)

JuVaughn Harrison (USA)

Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR)

Hamish Kerr (NZL)

Mateusz Kołodziejski (POL)

Shelby McEwen (USA)

Jan Štefela (CZE)

Mikołaj Szczęśny (POL)

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)

Woo Sanghyeok (KOR)

Shot Put Men

Konrad Bukowiecki (POL)

Rajindra Campbell (JAM)

Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi (NGR)

Leonardo Fabbri (ITA)

Joe Kovacs (USA)

Payton Otterdahl (USA)

Adrian Piperi (USA)

Roger Steen (USA)

Tom Walsh (NZL)

Zane Weir (ITA)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More