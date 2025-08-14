  • home icon
  "I'm not a criminal" - Sha'Carri Richardson pleads against allegedly assaulting Christian Coleman as body cam footage of her arrest goes viral

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:12 GMT
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman. (Images by Getty)

Days after Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, a body cam footage of the incident has gone viral. Richardson can be seen pleading against the accusations in the video.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on July 27, 2025, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ahead of the sprinters' appearance at the USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon. In a video that surfaced a few days ago, Richardson was seen pushing the fellow sprinter into a column. She kept bumping into him multiple times and allegedly also threw headphones at him.

Another video of the incident went viral recently, which shows the full footage of the sprinter getting arrested. Richardson can be seen opposing the allegations by repeatedly trying to make her position known that she wasn't assaulting him and that they were only having an argument, like in usual relationships, by repeatedly stating:

"I did not assault him."
"I was literally having an argument."

In the video, Richardson is visibly seen cooperating with the officers. Later, as the security officers were taking her to jail in a squad car, she was heard making her stance clear, saying:

"I'm not a criminal."
Following the incident, both Richardson and Coleman competed at the 2025 USATF Championships.

"My apology should be as loud as my actions" - Sha'Carri Richardson makes amends after her arrest for alleged domestic violence

Sha'Carri Richardson during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his race at the 2025 USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Christian Coleman was seen defending his girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson, stating she should not have been arrested. A week later, Richardson also issued an apology to Coleman in her Instagram story, expressing regret over her actions and love for the fellow sprinter.

"I apologize to Christian,"Sha'Carri Richardson wrote. "He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apology should be as loud as my actions honestly louder."

At the USATF Championships, Coleman finished in fifth place in the men's 100m after clocking 9.86 seconds. Sha'Carri Richardson earned a spot to compete in the further rounds of the 100m event, but pulled out to focus on the 200m, as she already holds a bye as a reigning champion in the former event. She settled in fourth place in the 200m, hence missing the World Championships spot.

