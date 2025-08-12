Sha'Carri Richardson makes powerful public apology to Christian Coleman after dramatic airport arrest

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared an apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, days after the former faced allegations of domestic violence against Coleman. As per reports, this incident took place just before the USATF Track and Field Championships at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Notably, the reigning 100m world champion was also arrested for a brief stint due to this incident, where the former can be seen holding Coleman off a wall in the airport. Despite the arrest, Coleman didn't press any charges against his girlfriend.

Days after this incident, Richardson shared a post on her Instagram story to apologise to Coleman and further expressed her love for the latter. Richardson further added that she was affected by her past traumas and experiences. She wrote:

"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apology should be as loud as my actions honestly louder."

Richardson's story (Image via: @itssha'carri

At the USATF Outdoor Nationals, Sha'Carri Richardson finished second in the 100m heats but withdrew from the finals later on; irrespective of, she will get an automatic qualification at the Worlds for her status of being the defending champion. In the 200m event, she failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 4th in the heats.

Richardson's boyfriend also had a disappointing Nationals, where he couldn't qualify for both the 100m and 200m events after finishing 5th and 6th in the finals, respectively.

"Don't feel like she should have been arrested"- Christian Coleman opens up about his airport incident with Sha'Carri Richardson

Christian Coleman made his feelings known about his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest, after a domestic violence incident at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Speaking in an interview, Coleman shared his stance against Richardson's arrest due to the incident. Additionally, he also mentioned that Richardson has emotions too as a human. He said (via USA Sports Today):

"I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody"

Christian Coleman has also extended his belief in Sha'Carri Richardson after the arrest, stating that the latter will definitely come back after this setback and a rough start to her 2025 season.

