Controversial airport video of Sha'Carri Richardson shoving boyfriend Christian Coleman circulates online

The controversial video footage of Sha'Carri Richardson’s altercation with fellow sprinter and boyfriend Christian Coleman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is making rounds online. Richardson was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence and was arrested on July 27.According to reports, Christian Coleman refused to press charges, and Sha'Carri Richardson was released the next day, July 28. The couple has been dating for two years and went public with their relationship in February.Nearly a week later, the video of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The footage shows Sha'Carri Richardson pushing Coleman as they walk into the airport terminal. She is seen pulling his jacket and then shoving him against the wall. Coleman appears to walk away to avoid a scene, but Richardson steps in his way, bumping into him several times as he tries to step around her.You can watch the video of the incident below:The incident occurred shortly before the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships, held from July 31 to August 3. Both athletes had entered the 100m and 200m events at Nationals. Christian Coleman competed in both but missed out on making the US team after finishing fifth and sixth in the finals.Meanwhile, as the reigning 100m world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson has an automatic berth to the World Championships in September in Tokyo. Richardson withdrew from the 100m semifinals after running a SB of 11.07s in her heats. She later competed in the 200m on Sunday but failed to qualify for the final, finishing fourth.Christian Coleman defends girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson following her arrest for a domestic violence offenceSeiko Golden Grand Prix - Source: GettyIn a post-race interview at the USATF Championships, Christian Coleman defended Sha'Carri Richardson over the incident, saying it was an unfortunate situation and that she shouldn’t have been arrested.&quot;It was just a sucky situation all around. Like I don't feel as if like she should have been arrested. She's a human being and a great person. And I feel like, you know what I'm saying? Like, we've been able to be really good teammates all year, and I hate that narrative too because you know us coming together, we're just two real dominant personalities, and she's, to me, the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day.&quot;&quot;It's been a tough journey for her this year, but she's going to bounce back and like I said, I see it every day. She is the best female athlete in the world and she going to be just fine,&quot; he added.Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman will next be in action at the Brussels Diamond League on August 22, with Richardson set to race in the 100m and Coleman in the 200m.