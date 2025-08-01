The highly anticipated 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships commenced on Thursday, July 31, with a few thrilling events on Day 1. The opening day witnessed American athletes vying in heats and final rounds to earn a spot in the national team for the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The 2023 World Champions (100m), Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, advanced to the semifinal round. Lyles dominated the heats with 10.05s, while Richardson clocked 11.07s at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Let's take a look at the top eight finishers of the events held on Day 1.

Results of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Day 1

Although Sha'Carri Richardson settled in second place in Heat 1, she is in 11th place in the overall rankings, behind Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson. The women's long jump event is dominated by the Paris Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall with a jump of 7.12m. Athing Mu settled in second place in the 800m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships after posting 2:00.06.

Men's javelin throw final at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Curtis Thompson - 83.89 Dash Sirmon - 77.28 Marc Anthony - 76.81 Donavon Banks - 76.36 James Kotowski - 71.88 Jordan Davis - 71.39 Christopher Fredericks - 67.68 Vaughn Deinhart - 67.57

Women's hammer throw final:

DeAnna Price - 78.53 Brooke Andersen - 75.14 Rachel Richeson - 74.57 Janee Kassanavoid - 74.55 Janeah Stewart - 72.87 Annette Echikunwoke - 71.61 Jillian Shippee - 71.37 Jalani Davis - 70.98

Men's 800m round 1:

Bryce Hoppel - 1:45.69 Colin Sahlman - 1:45.80 Sean Dolan - 1:45.99 Isaiah Harris - 1:46.07 Brandon Miller - 1:46.16 Luciano Fiore - 1:46.19 William Cuthbertson - 1:46.22 Abraham Alvarado- 1:46.50

Women's 800m round 1 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Sage Hurta-Klecker - 1:59.28 Athing Mu-Nikolayev - 2:00.06 Olivia Baker - 2:00.47 Ajee Wilson - 2:00.65 Michaela Rose - 2:00.85 Emily Richards - 2:00.87 Sammy Watson - 2:01.14 Skylyn Webb - 2:01.15

Women's javelin throw final:

Evie Bliss - 57.77 Madison Wiltrout - 56.46 Sarah Blake - 55.80 Kelsi Oldroyd - 55.32 Madelyn Harris - 55.17 Ariana Ince - 52.70 Jada Green - 51.15 Emma Yungeberg - 50.62

Women's 100m round 1:

Jacious Sears - 10.85 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 10.86 Kayla White - 10.89 Twanisha Terry - 10.89 Aleia Hobbs - 10.94 Jenna Prandini - 10.95 Anavia Battle - 11.02 Gabby Thomas - 11.02

Men's 100m round 1 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Kenny Bednarek - 9.95 T'Mars McCallum - 10.01 Trayvon Bromell - 10.04 Courtney Lindsey - 10.05 Noah Lyles - 10.05 Ronnie Baker - 10.07 Christian Coleman - 10.08 Maurice Gleaton - 10.10

Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1:

Angelina Napoleon - 9:30.44 Gabrielle Jennings - 9:30.48 Olivia Markezich - 9:30.49 Courtney Wayment - 9:30.70 Kristlin Gear- 9:30.75 Gracie Hyde - 9:32.46 Emma Gee - 9:33.08 Lexy Halladay-Lowry - 9:37.53

Men's 3000m steeplechase:

Kenneth Rooks - 8:21.35 Daniel Michalski - 8:21.39 Yasin Sado - 8:21.49 Duncan Hamilton - 8:21.49 Derek Johnson - 8:21.55 James Corrigan - 8:21.92 Matthew Wilkinson - 8:22.42 Isaac Updike - 8:22.45

Men's hammer throw final:

Rudy Winkler - 81.47 Trey Knight - 78.76 Daniel Haugh - 77.28 Tanner Berg - 76.93 Tyler Williams - 76.84 Tarik O'Hagan - 76.54 Justin Stafford - 76.33 Jordan Geist - 74.77

Women's long jump final at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Tara Davis-Woodhall - 7.12 Claire Bryant - 6.97 Quanesha Burks - 6.90 Alyssa Jones - 6.90 Jasmine Moore - 6.82 Alexis Brown - 6.79 Monae' Nichols - 6.58 Sydney Johnson - 6.53

Men's 1500m round 1:

Cole Hocker - 3:32.57 Yared Nuguse - 3:32.66 Eric Holt - 3:32.95 Gary Martin - 3:33.01 Sam Prakel - 3:33.08 Nathan Green - 3:33.17 Vincent Ciattei - 3:33.70 Ethan Strand - 3:34.12

Women's 10000m final at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Emily Infeld - 31:43.56 Elise Cranny - 31:44.24 Taylor Roe - 31:45.41 Weini Kelati Frezghi - 31:46.37 Jessica McClain - 32:03.84 Karissa Schweizer - 32:10.82 Keira D'Amato - 32:19.40 Amanda Vestri - 32:28.90

Men's 10000m final:

Nico Young - 29:02.12 Grant Fisher - 29:02.37 Graham Blanks - 29:03.66 Ahmed Muhumed - 29:11.89 James Mwaura - 29:16.70 Casey Clinger - 29:18.74 Drew Bosley - 29:22.77 Woody Kincaid - 29:25.24

Men's Decathlon 400m:

Peyton Bair - 46.25 Austin West - 46.90 Harrison Williams - 47.06 Heath Baldwin - 48.39 Bradley Thomas - 48.47 Kyle Sieracki - 48.93 Kyle Garland - 49.29 Lee Walburn - 49.50

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Michelle Atherley - 12.95 Taliyah Brooks - 13.02 Anna Hall - 13.12 Allie Jones - 13.37 Erin Marsh - 13.43 Timara Chapman - 13.52 Jadin O'Brien - 13.52 Katie Eidem - 13.71

Men's Decathlon Long Jump:

Kyle Garland - 7.89 Hakim McMorris - 7.55 Austin West - 7.50 Zach Ziemek - 7.28 Heath Baldwin - 7.26 Carter Morton- 7.23 Jack Flood - 7.14 Peyton Bair - 6.97

Women's Heptathlon High Jump:

Anna Hall - 1.90 Taliyah Brooks - 1.81 Cheyenne Nesbitt - 1.78 Timara Chapman - 1.78 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner - 1.72 Allie Jones - 1.72 Erin Marsh - 1.69 Katie Eidem - 1.69

Men's Decathlon Shot Put:

Kyle Garland - 16.95 Zach Ziemek - 15.56 Harrison Williams - 15.46 Lee Walburn - 15.28 Heath Baldwin - 15.21 Jack Flood - 14.88 Lindon Victor - 14.78 Hakim McMorris - 14.57

Men's Decathlon High Jump at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Heath Baldwin - 2.14 Kyle Garland - 2.14 Carter Morton - 2.11 Zach Ziemek - 2.08 Marcus Weaver - 2.08 Austin West - Peyton Bair Jack Flood - 1.96

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put:

Anna Hall - 15.02 Jadin O'Brien - 14.84 Michelle Atherley - 14.28 Taliyah Brooks - 14.00 Lexie Keller - 13.67 Cheyenne Nesbitt - 13.25 Katie Eidem - 13.11 Allie Jones - 12.92

Women's Heptathlon 200m:

Anna Hall - 23.56 Taliyah Brooks - 23.88 Allie Jones - 23.88 Maddie Pitts - 24.09 Jadin O'Brien - 24.19 Katie Eidem - 24.53 Timara Chapman - 24.53 Cheyenne Nesbitt - 24.79

