Noah Lyles announces major update about his racing schedule at USA Track and Field Championships 2025

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:54 GMT
2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty Images)

American track athlete Noah Lyles recently shared a major update about his schedule at the USA Track and Field Championships. Notably, Lyles is both the 100m and 200m world champion, a feat he achieved in Budapest in 2023.

Owing to this, Lyles had received automatic qualification to the 2025 Worlds, being the defending champion. Despite this, he had initially shared his plans to defend the 200m US title during the USATF Outdoor Nationals. However, hours leading up to the event, Lyles dropped another major change in his schedule for the USATF Championships.

In an Instagram post, Lyles informed that he will be running the first round of the 100m event on July 31 and will follow it up with the 200m semifinals and finals on August 3. He spelt out his schedule of the tournament in the caption, stating:

"USA Track & Field Championships 🏁 📍Eugene, Oregon Thursday, July 31 100m Round 1 @ 4:35 PM PDT / 7:35 PM EDT
"Sunday, Aug 3 200m Semifinal @ 12:05 PM PDT / 3:05 PM EDT 200m Final @ 2:22 PM PDT / 5:22 PM EDT"
Notably, before the USATF Outdoor Championships, Noah Lyles has competed in just one 100m and one 200m race so far this season. His 200m exploit resulted in a winning cause in Monaco, while in the 100m race, he faced a defeat against Oblique Seville in London. At the Championships, Lyles will face a stacked field featuring athletes such as Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts on running the 200m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles made his feelings clear about his thought process behind running the 200m event at the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships. Speaking in an interview during his London Diamond League campaign, Lyles shared that he doesn't believe in vacating titles.

Additionally, he also mentioned that his competitors need to defeat him to take the 200m national title away from him. He said (via Citius Mag, 3:15 onwards):

"We're going to actually go to USA's and we're planning to run the 200's. We're going to run every round. I am still the national champion in that event and I don't believe in giving up titles. I earned that title and I need to race, somebody needs to take it from me if they want it."
During the conversation, Noah Lyles also remarked that these races are not just practice races for him, and he is looking to field himself against great competitors in the tournament.

