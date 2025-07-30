How and when to watch Noah Lyles at USA Track & Field Championships 2025: All about Olympic Champion’s next meet

As the reigning world champion in both the 100m and 200m, Noah Lyles holds an automatic berth to the World Championships. He has entered both events at the U.S. Nationals, but has said before that he will only compete in the 200m. The USATF Outdoor Championships will take place from July 31 to August 3 at Hayward Field, Oregon.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Lyles won gold in the 100m with a time of 9.83 seconds and followed that with a 200m title in 19.52 seconds. Athletes such as Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Grant Fisher have already secured their places in Team USA.

Where to watch Noah Lyles at the USA outdoor track and field championships

Noah Lyles’ 200m heat is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday, at Hayward Field in Oregon. The heats and semifinals will stream exclusively on USATF.TV, while the final will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock, as well as USATF.TV.

Coverage of all four days of the championships will be available on USATF.TV with a subscription priced at $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year.

Noah Lyles’ schedule at the USA outdoor track and field championships

Lyles is aiming for a record-tying fifth U.S. men’s 200m title. He’ll face strong competition from two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. While Lyles is seeded fourth this season with a time of 19.88s, having missed several races due to injury. The two have faced off before, with Bednarek beating Lyles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and Lyles finishing ahead at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

Men’s 200m Schedule (Pacific Time):

Heats: Saturday, Aug. 2 at 11:22 a.m.

Semifinals: Sunday, Aug. 3 at 12:05 p.m.

Final: Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2:22 p.m.

Noah Lyles’ 2025 season so far

Lyles began his 2025 season at an invitational meet in Florida, then ran the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet. He later withdrew from the Atlanta City Games in May, citing a 'tight ankle'.

After nearly a six-week break, Lyles returned to the track at the Monaco Diamond League, running his first 200m of the season and winning in 19.88 seconds, defeating Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. At the 2024 Olympics, Tebogo had finished ahead of Lyles.

On July 19, Lyles made his 100m season debut at the London Diamond League, finishing second in 10.00 seconds.

