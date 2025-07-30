USA Track & Field Championships 2025: Order of events, TV Schedule, live streaming details and more

The USA Track & Field Championships 2025 is all set to start on Thursday, July 31 and will continue till August 1. The competition will feature top talents around the country as they look to punch their ticket to the World Championships in September.
The event will see several Olympians, such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who will be racing in the 400m flat instead of the 400m hurdles event. Noah Lyles, who clinched both the 100m and 200m titles last time around in Budapest, will be running the 200m field at Hayward Field in the event.
Other major stars who will feature in this competition include Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Rai Benjamin. On that note, let's know the streaming details and order of the major events day by day of the 2025 USA Track & Field Championships.
USA Track & Field Championships 2025: Order of major events
Here are the major events from each day of the USA Track & Field Championships 2025:
Day 1 (July 31):
- Javelin men's final
- Hammer throw women's final
- Javelin women's final
- Hammer throw men's final
- Long jump women's final
- 10000m men's and women's final
Day 2 (August 1):
- Long Jump men's final
- High Jump women's final
- 100m men's and women's final
Day 3 (August 2):
- 20km race walk men's final
- 20km race walk women's final
- Discus throw men's final
- Triple jump women's final
- Shot put women's final
- Pole vault men's final
- 400m men's and women's final
- 1500m men's and women's final
- 100m hurdles women's final
- 3000m steeplechase men's and women's final
Day 4 (August 3):
- Pole vault women's final
- Discus women's final
- High jump men's final
- 800m men's and women's final
- Triple jump men's final
- 400m hurdles men's and women's final
- Shot put men's final
- 200m men's and women's final
- 5000m men's and women's final
- 110m hurdles men's final
USA Track & Field Championships 2025: TV Streaming and live details
All the major events from the Championships will be available across numerous streaming services and providers. The first and second days of the competition can be enjoyed by the fans on USATF TV.
For the third day, live streaming of the event will be available from 9:30 AM to 9 PM ET, while NBC and Peacock will be showcasing the event between 4-6 PM ET and 4-7 PM ET, respectively. USATF TV will livestream the fourth day between 2:30-6 PM ET, while NBC and Peacock's timings will be between 4-6 PM ET.