USA Track & Field Championships 2025: Order of events, TV Schedule, live streaming details and more

The USA Track & Field Championships 2025 is all set to start on Thursday, July 31 and will continue till August 1. The competition will feature top talents around the country as they look to punch their ticket to the World Championships in September.

Ad

The event will see several Olympians, such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who will be racing in the 400m flat instead of the 400m hurdles event. Noah Lyles, who clinched both the 100m and 200m titles last time around in Budapest, will be running the 200m field at Hayward Field in the event.

Other major stars who will feature in this competition include Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Rai Benjamin. On that note, let's know the streaming details and order of the major events day by day of the 2025 USA Track & Field Championships.

Ad

Trending

USA Track & Field Championships 2025: Order of major events

Thomas will compete at the USA Track & Field Championships (Image via: Getty)

Here are the major events from each day of the USA Track & Field Championships 2025:

Ad

Day 1 (July 31):

Javelin men's final

Hammer throw women's final

Javelin women's final

Hammer throw men's final

Long jump women's final

10000m men's and women's final

Day 2 (August 1):

Long Jump men's final

High Jump women's final

100m men's and women's final

Day 3 (August 2):

20km race walk men's final

20km race walk women's final

Discus throw men's final

Triple jump women's final

Shot put women's final

Pole vault men's final

400m men's and women's final

1500m men's and women's final

100m hurdles women's final

3000m steeplechase men's and women's final

Ad

Day 4 (August 3):

Pole vault women's final

Discus women's final

High jump men's final

800m men's and women's final

Triple jump men's final

400m hurdles men's and women's final

Shot put men's final

200m men's and women's final

5000m men's and women's final

110m hurdles men's final

USA Track & Field Championships 2025: TV Streaming and live details

Tara Davis-Woodhall will feature in the Championships (Image via: Getty)

All the major events from the Championships will be available across numerous streaming services and providers. The first and second days of the competition can be enjoyed by the fans on USATF TV.

For the third day, live streaming of the event will be available from 9:30 AM to 9 PM ET, while NBC and Peacock will be showcasing the event between 4-6 PM ET and 4-7 PM ET, respectively. USATF TV will livestream the fourth day between 2:30-6 PM ET, while NBC and Peacock's timings will be between 4-6 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More