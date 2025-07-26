With 3 Jamaican athletes dominating fastest 100m times, where do Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, & other USA athletes stand before World Championships

Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, and other Americans are currently not listed in the top-10 positions of the 2025 men's 100m, with Jamaican athletes, including Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, and Bryan Levell, in the top three. Here is a comparsion, stating where the American athletes stand in the fastest 100m list for the 2025 season ahead of the World Championships.

Thompson is currently on top of the list after his impressive performance at the 2025 Jamaican Athletic Championships, where he ran 9.75s in the 100m, clocking a personal best and securing his place on the top of the fastest 100m times of this track season. Following him, another Jamaican topping the charts is Bryan Levell, who recorded the second-fastest 100m time of 2025 by winning the Raiffeisen Austrian Open on July 23.

He ran an impressive time of 9.82s, entering the record books, as he became the eighth fastest Jamaican in the history of the 100m. Adding to the list, another Jamaican on top this season is Oblique Seville, who clocked 9.83s in the 100m at the Jamaican Athletic Championships on June 27, 2025.

With these Jamaicans as the top three, Noah Lyles is currently not even in the top-10 of the 100m list for this season, as he recently made his 100m debut by competing at the London Diamond League. He fell short of standing atop the podium in his 100m season opener as he earned a second-place finish after clocking 10.00s.

Another American, Fred Kerley, is also not on top currently, as his fastest 100m time this year is 9.98s, which he clocked at the Franson Last Chance meet in California. One of the American athletes who is trailing behind with the mark of just one second to reach the top-3 is Trayvon Bromell, as he is currently in the fourth position with his 9.84s time. Let's have a look at the top-10 list of the fastest 100m times of the 2025 season:

Kishane Thompson Bryan Levell Oblique Seville Trayvon Bromell Abdul-Rasheed Saminu Kenneth Bednarek Ackeem Blake Akani Simbine Zharnel Hughes Kaynisola Ajayi

Noah Lyles currently stands in the 29th position with his 10.00s mark, and Kerley, on the other hand, is presently in the 20th position, ahead of the World Championships.

Noah Lyles opened up about his 100m season opener at the London Diamond League

Noah Lyles recently made his 100m debut of the 2025 season by competing at the London Diamond League. Here, he clocked 10.00s to earn second place behind Oblique Seville, who stood atop the podium after registering an impressive time of 9.86s.

Following this match, Lyles did not seem upset with the result, as he made his feelings known about his performance, stating that he felt great. Along with this, he also revealed that his ankle injury wasn't a problem during this event. (as quoted by Sportstar)

“I feel great after that, I feel extremely healthy and I am feeling no pain. I wanted the win but I think it was my fastest-ever season opener, so I will take that result today," said Noah Lyles.

Noah Lyles recently shared a strong message ahead of making his comeback to the track after dealing with an ankle injury, which made him withdraw from the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City.

