London Diamond League 2025 Results: Noah Lyles beaten in 100m season opener by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Julien Alfred storms to world lead

The London Diamond League 2025 took place on July 19. The event saw the 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles finish second in his 100m season opener, clocking 10.00 seconds, just behind Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who clinched victory in the race in 9.86 seconds. 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo had a disappointing outing and finished 7th.

Another major storyline from the competition was the Men's 4x100m relay non-Diamond League event. The race featured the Jamaican relay team, featuring Kishane Thompson and Seville, who clocked a time of 37.80 seconds to win the race and book their place for the World Championships in Tokyo through world rankings after disappointing finishes at the World Relays.

Femke Bol kept her winning streak going into the event and won the 400m hurdles event in the London Diamond League meet after clocking 52.10 seconds, and clinched her fourth DL victory of the season. Olympic champion Julien Alfred clocked a world-leading run time of 21.71 seconds in the 200m event to win the race, beating the likes of Dina Asher-Smith.

With all this said, let's dig deeper into the complete results of the 2025 London Diamond League.

London Diamond League 2025: Top finishers from the event

Here are the complete results of the 2025 London Diamond League:

Men's Long Jump:

Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica- 8.20m Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece- 8.19 Carey McLeod, Jamaica- 8.10 Mattia Furlani, Italy- 8.05 Simon Ehammer, Switzerland- 8.03

Men's Discus Throw:

Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania- 71.70m Kristjan Ceh, Slovakia- 68.83 Lawrence Okoye, Great Britain- 67.24 Daniel Stahl, Sweden- 66.62 Roje Stona, Jamaica- 64.71

Women's 400m Hurdles:

Femke Bol, Netherlands- 52.10 seconds Jasmine Jones, USA- 53.18 Andrenette Knight, Jamaica- 53.79 Gianna Woodruff, Panama- 54.00 Emma Zepletalova, Slovakia- 54.08

Men's 800m:

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya- 1:42.00 Marco Arop, Canada- 1:42.22 Max Burgin, Great Britain- 1:42.36 Bryce Hoppel, USA- 1:42.71 Mohamed Attaoui, Spain- 1:43.01

Men's 4x100m relays: (Non Diamond League event):

Jamaica- 37.80 seconds Great Britain 1- 38.08 Netherlands- 38.17 Great Britain 2- 38.43 Poland- 38.99

Women's 4x100m relays: (Non Diamond League event):

Great Britain 1- 41.69 seconds Jamaica- 42.50 France- 43.54 Ireland- 43.73 Australia- 43.80

Women's 5000m:

Medina Eisa, Ethiopia- 14:30.57 Fantaye Belayneh, Ethiopia- 14:30.90 Rose Davies, Australia- 14:31.45 Fotyen Tesfay, Ethiopia- 14:32.55 Georgia Griffith, Australia- 14:32.82

Women's 800m:

Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 1:56.74 Addison Wiley, USA- 1:57.43 Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda- 1:57.62 Claudia Hollingsworth, Australia- 1:58.02 Shafiqua Maloney, Saint Vincent- 1:58.47

Men's 400m:

Charles Dobson, Great Britain- 44.14 Matthew Hudson-Smith, Great Britain- 44.27 Zakithi Nene, South Africa- 44.29 Vernon Norwood, USA- 44.24 Collen Kebinatshipi Busang, Botswana- 44.51

Women's Pole Vault:

Olivia McTaggart, New Zealand- 4.73m Katie Moon, USA- 4.73 Angelica Moser, Switzerland- 4.73 Emily Grove, USA- 4.73 Molly Cuadery, Great Britain- 4.60

Women's 1 Mile:

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia- 4:11.88 Jessica Hull, Australia- 4:13.68 Sarah Healy, Ireland 4:16.26 Sinclaire Johnson, USA- 4:16.32 Marta Zenoni, Italy- 4:17.16

Women's High Jump:

Morgan Lake, Great Britain- 1.96m Eleanor Patterson, Australia- 1.93 Christina Honsel, Germany- 1.93 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 1.93 Imke Onnen, Germany- 1.89

Men's 100m:

Oblique Seville, Jamaica- 9.86 seconds Noah Lyles, USA- 10.00 Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain- 10.02 Ackeem Blake, Jamaica- 10.08 Akani Simbine, South Africa- 10.11

Women's 200m:

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia- 21.71 Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain- 22.25 Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.31 Rhasidat Adeleke, Ireland- 22.52 Jael Bestue, Spain- 22.67

Women's Long Jump:

Malaika Mihambo, Germany- 6.93 Lairssa Iapichino, Italy- 6.92 Hilary Kpatcha, France- 6.86 Claire Bryant, USA- 6.78 Monae Nichols, USA- 6.74

Men's 1500m:

Kipkosgei Koech Phanuel, Kenya- 3:28.82 Josh Kerr, Great Britain- 3:29.37 Isaac Nader, Portugal, 3:31.55 Jake Wightman, Great Britain- 3:31.58 Jude Thomas, Australia- 3:32.36

