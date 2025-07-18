London Diamond League 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles' 100m debut

Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, and other elite athletes are poised to compete at the 2025 London Diamond League. The annual event is scheduled on Saturday, July 19, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in England.
The highly anticipated 2025 edition of the meeting is becoming history’s fastest-selling London Diamond League, with over 50,000 tickets already sold. The event will feature multiple track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, long jump, and pole vault.
Noah Lyles will make his 100m season debut
After dominating the 200m race at his season debut during the 2025 Monaco Diamond League, Noah Lyles will compete in his outdoor season's first 100m in London. Lyles dominated the 200m in Monaco after clocking 19.88s to defeat Letsile Tebgo. The 2024 Paris Olympic 100m champion will vie against a star-studded lineup, including Tebogo, Akani Simbine, Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake.
Letsile Tebogo will compete against Noah Lyles in the 100m
Letsile Tebogo will compete in the 100m at the London Diamond League with his sight fixed on redemption following his defeat to Noah Lyles in Monaco. He dominated the 200m event at the Doha Diamond League with 20.10 seconds, and followed it with a victory at the Prefontaine Classic with 19.76 seconds.
Julien Alfred will compete in her first 200m event of the 2025 season
at the London Diamond League. She competed in the 100m event at the Oslo, Stockholm, Monaco, and Prefontaine Classic, clocking 10.89, 10.75, 10.79, and 10.77 seconds, respectively. The Saint Lucian athlete is currently sitting in second place in the women's 200m event as per the world ranking.
Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles
Femke Bol will compete in the 400m hurdles event at the London Diamond League after registering a new world lead at the Monaco meeting. She surpassed her fiercest rival, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead of 52.07 seconds in Monaco after listing 51.95 seconds. She defeated the American duo Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell, who listed 52.58 and 52.91, respectively.
Josh Kerr in men's 1500m
After winning the 1500m event at the Philadelphia and Miami Grand Slam Track, Josh Kerr will compete in the London Diamond League. The two-time Olympic medalist and reigning world champion in the event is expected to deliver a promising performance in London.