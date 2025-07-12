Femke Bol reacts to crowd's overwhelming support as she surpasses Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead

Femke Bol recently reacted to the overwhelming support she received from her fans at the 2025 Monaco Diamond League held at the Stade Louis II on Friday, July 11. She competed in the women's 400m hurdles.

In a turn of events, the Dutch athlete surpassed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead. She clocked an impressive time of 51.95 seconds to set a new world and meeting record. The Olympian achieved this feat by defeating Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell. She surpassed the world lead posted by McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track Miami, where the American track star listed 52.07 seconds.

Bol surpassed McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead at Monaco after narrowly missing it at the FBK Games in Hengelo, where she clocked a meet record of 52.51 seconds. The Dutch star received immense support from the fans present at the Stade Louis II. Sharing a video of the enthusiastic crowd on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Electric crowd."

She added the world lead time and added two emojis of a heart on fire.

Screenshot of Bol's Instagram story.

She further added a sweet picture of a young fan holding a poster with "Go Femke" written on it.

"The cutest." Bol wrote, adding a heart and tear-eye emoji.

Screenshot of Bol's Instagram story.

With this win, Femke Bol extended her unbeaten streak in the Diamond League to 28 races.

Femke Bol makes her feelings known after the Monaco Diamond League win

Femke Bol of the Netherlands during the 2025 Diamond League. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her victory in Monaco, Femke Bol stated her joy in running a sub-52 race. She acknowledged her competitors who pushed her towards the feat. Bol also highlighted her improvement in the season so far and expressed her readiness to compete at the London Diamond League at the World Championships.

"The race was pretty good, it was a thrilling race till the end. The wind was different compared to my previous races. Running 51 is always very special, I don´t do that every day," Femke Bol said. "But I always look up to race Muhammad and Cockrell, you can never count them out. This helps for the adrenaline."

"I am feeling good so far this season, I had a great start to it. I also did two 400m flats but I could see my shape getting better. I was curious here to see what I can do in those great circumstances. I have London in a week, and after we will go back to training to prepare for World Championships and the last competitions." (via monaco.diamondleague.com)

The London Diamond League is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, while the World Championships will be held in September in Tokyo.

