Femke Bol makes her priorities clear while recognizing competition from Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and other rivals

Dutch track star Femke Bol let her feelings be known on her rivalry with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ahead of the 2025 London Diamond League meet. She is set to compete in the 400m hurdles event on Saturday, with the aim of qualifying for the final. She last competed in the Monaco Diamond League meet, winning the 400m hurdles event with a time of 51.95 seconds. Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell finished second and third, respectively.Femke Bol is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. She gained recognition on the international stage when she claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming a European record holder in the 400m hurdles. Bol competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she earned an Olympic gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. She also holds multiple world records, including a time of 49.17 seconds in the 400m indoor short track event.In a press conference before the meet on Saturday, Bol said:&quot;I think I'm just focused on my own process and own race. There's Sydney but there is also Delilah and Anna. We have a lot of great athletes right now racing, which is really exciting for the event. Also on the men's side.&quot;But I am feeling good, we're progressing like we wanted to. After this I go back to training block, and then I'll be getting ready for the last races and then Worlds.&quot;Bol has had a strong 2025 season so far, winning the meet in Monaco as well as in Rabat in May.Femke Bol says competing at London Stadium is a 'dream come true'Femke Bol at the London Stadium - Source: GettyFemke Bol expressed her excitement about competing in the London Stadium on Saturday on social media. She will run in the 400m hurdles event, which starts at 14:04 UK Time.On Instagram, Bol wrote:&quot;Racing in London stadium is every time a dream come true, so excited ❤️‍🔥 Tomorrow at 14:04 ( 15:04 🇳🇱) 400 hurdles ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBol is a four-time Diamond League champion and a 28-time Diamond League meet winner. She competed in the London Stadium on two occasions, winning the 400m hurdles event in 2023 and 2024. She will look to repeat the same feat for the third consecutive year in London.