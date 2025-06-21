Femke Bol shares adorable message for boyfriend Ben Broeders on his birthday

Femke Bol shared a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Ben Broeders as the latter turned 30 on June 21, 2025. Bol and Broeders have been dating for a few years now, having first connected around the time of the Diamond League events in 2020, when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like Bol, Broeders is also a track and field athlete, specializing in the pole vault. He holds a personal best of 5.85m in the event, which is also the Belgian national record.

The four-time Olympic medalist wished the pole vaulter on his special day with a post on her Instagram stories. While sharing an adorable picture of the two, Femke Bol wrote:

“Happy Birthday 🌟🥰 Love you ❤️”

Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram story. Credits - Instagram/ femke_bol

Over a week ago, Femke Bol extended her support to Ben Broeders, who had a forgettable outing at the Oslo Bislett Games, one of the Diamond League meetings of the season. He finished ninth at the meet with a best effort of 5.40m and expressed his disappointment with his performance in an Instagram post.

Bol reacted to this with a heart emoji:

Screenshot of Bol’s comment. Credits- IG/ benbroeders

In the same post, fellow athletes Emmanouil Karalis and Jeff Tesselaar also showed their support for the pole vaulter.

Femke Bol makes her feelings known after meet record performance at Stockholm Diamond League

Femke Bol at 2025 Stockholm Diamond League at Olympic Stadium. Source: Getty

Femke Bol recorded a top performance at the Stockholm Diamond League that took place about a week ago at the BAUHAUS-galan stadium. Competing in only her third individual race of the 2025 season, she crossed the finish line in her signature 400m hurdles event with a meet record performance of 52.11s.

Following her victory, she shared her thoughts in a post-race interview, expressing her love for the venue and admitting she was still feeling some lactic, adding (via Wanda Diamond League):

“This is one of my favorite stadiums so to take the Stadium Record makes me very happy. I am not in my best shape yet so to take the victory is especially good…A race is never the same as training and it is only my third race of the season so I am still feeling some lactic but I am starting to feel the hurdles better every race and getting into race shape.”

She went on to share her upcoming race plans, which include a couple of 400m flat races and the London Diamond League, before heading into a training block ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

The 25-year-old is next set to feature at the Ostrava Golden Spike, where she will face the Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser, hoping to set a new personal best in the 400m.

