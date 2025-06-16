Femke Bol receives 'never heard before' gift while inching closer to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's World lead

Dutch hurdler and Olympic champion Femke Bol recently shared her thoughts after receiving a unique gift. The 25-year-old hurdler inched closer to her arch rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead performance with her recent performance at the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.

Ad

Bol subsequently shared a photo of a wristband, which had 'Boldozer' carved on it. This was a tribute to Bol's achievements as an athlete. Later, the Dutch hurdler expressed her thoughts through her latest Instagram story.

Bol wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Thanks for the gift. Didn't hear one before this lol"

Screengrab of Femke Bol's Instagram story [Image Source : Femke Bol's Instagram]

Bol clocked 52.11 at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League, creating a new meet record. The Dutch hurdler fell 0.04 seconds short of eclipsing McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead timing of 52.07 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Femke Bol also extended her support to boyfriend and pole vault athlete Ben Broeders, who had a disappointing outing at the Oslo Diamond League. Broeders ended up with a no mark in all his attempts, having been unable to achieve the initial height of 5.62m.

The Belgian athlete opened up about his performance through an Instagram post, and added that he needs to take a break to gain strength for the rest of the reason. Bol supported his stance by sending a heart emoji in the comments section.

Ad

Femke Bol opens up about her performances post her Stockholm Diamond League appearance

Femke Bol talks about her performances after Stockholm Diamond League win [Image Source : Getty]

Femke Bol also shared her thoughts about her performances after her current outing at the Stockholme leg of the Diamond League. Despite back to back victories, the 25-year-old Dutch hurdler is far from impressed.

Ad

In an interview after the race, Bol talked about the race, as well as her own analysis about her performance, as she mentioned,

"This is one of my favorite stadiums so to take the stadium record makes me very happy. I am not in my best shape yet so to take the victory is especially good. I was very focused on the middle section of the race today, and that went well as I pushed ahead at the stage. I am still feeling some lactic but I am starting to feel the hurdles better every race."

Ad

Bol had overcome former world record holder in women's 400m hurdles Dalilah Muhammad, who clocked 52.91 seconds to finish second overall. Meanwhile, Gianna Woodruff of Panama clocked 53.99 to finish third in the race.

Femke Bol is aiming to add a fifth consecutive Diamond League title to her collection. She will also aim for a strong performance at the much awaited Tokyo World Championships, which will be held in September 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More