Femke Bol extends her support to boyfriend Ben Broeders after heartbreaking upset at Oslo Diamond League after battling illness

Femke Bol showcased support for her boyfriend, Ben Broeders, who is also a pole vault athlete, after his upsetting loss at the Oslo Diamond League. The event was held from June 11-12, 2025, at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

Ad

Broeders competed in the pole vault event at the Oslo Diamond League; however, it did not pan out as expected. He fell short of soaring to the height of 5.62m, leading to a 'no mark' in the competition, and the showdown was won by the defending champion, Mondo Duplantis, after taking a leap of 6.15m.

Following this heartbreaking upset, the Belgian athlete opened up about his performance on social media. He shared two pictures from the meet on Instagram and penned a note in the caption, explaining the reason behind his loss. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Not the best performance at the @bislettgames unfortunetly, being sick last week took its toll. Time to rest and get my strength back for the rest of the season!"

Ad

This post garnered the attention of Broeders' girlfriend, Femke Bol, who extended her support toward him by commenting a sweet red heart emoticon.

"❤️"

Bol’s comment on Instagram/@femke_bol

Bol usually shares updates with her boyfriend on social media, and she gushed over him by sharing a picture of him on her Instagram story, where he donned a red-colored Puma t-shirt paired with black-colored pants and orange-colored shoes.

Ad

Femke Bol opened up about breaking the record at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Femke Bol competed at the 2025 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, which were held in Hengelo, Netherlands, on June 9, Monday. She ran in the 400m hurdles and earned a new meet record by clocking a time of 52.51s. She surpassed her previous record in the event, and in the post-race interview, she credited the win to her technical improvements.

Ad

Bol opened up about her performance at the FBK Games, stating that she did not have a specific time in mind, and the race was pretty good.

"I've done it - I've got the meeting record (laughs). To be honest, I didn't really think about a specific time or anything before the race, but I really wanted to win here in front of the home crowd. I'm happy that even resulted in a meeting record here. The race was pretty good. The first part went really well, especially with the changes I've made (technically) recently. I was quite positive about that first part of the race," said Femke Bol.

Ad

She added:

"Obviously I felt the pain and the lactate at the end of the race, but you just know that's coming. You have to deal with it (laughs). This result shows I'm on track. I ran faster than I usually do in this time of the year and season. I'm super happy."

Femke Bol opened the 2025 season with a bang, as she registered a meet record in the 400m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More