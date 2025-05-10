Femke Bol gushes over boyfriend Ben Broeders as both enjoy quality time amid track season

Femke Bol gushed over her boyfriend Ben Broeders as he posed under the sun, smiling for the camera. Bol and Broeders are the biggest supporters of each other on the track and beyond.

Ad

Femke Bol and pole vaulter Ben Broeders crossed paths at the Diamond League stops during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were quick to catch feelings and began spending quality time with each other. The couple even went golfing and met up on weekends, balancing their love life alongside their track careers.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bol clinched silver in the 400m hurdles and women's 4x400m relay and gold in the 4x400m mixed relay. Broeders was in the pole vault ine-up but missed making a podium finish. Following the campaign, the athletic pair enjoyed a Sicilian vacation before resuming their track journeys.

Ad

Trending

In a recent Instagram story, Femke Bol posted a photo of her boyfriend, donning a t-shirt, a pair of black pants, and an ombre sneakers from the giant brand, Puma. Gushing over the pole vaulter, she captioned with a couple of red hearts.

Bol gushes over boyfriend Ben Broeders amid enjoying track season; Instagram - @femke_bol

On February 23, 2025, Bol celebrated her 25th birthday and shared a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning:

Ad

"25"

Ad

Broeders showed love with red hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

Femke Bol opened her 2025 season at the 2025 European Athletics Championships, anchoring two relay teams to gold since she had already ruled out individual competitions in the indoor season.

Femke Bol shared a piece of advice for the up-and-coming generation in a recent update

Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol, the toe-to-toe rival of the world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, became the second-ever female athlete to go under 50 seconds in the 400m hurdles after the latter. She holds the 400m short track world record and boasts 22 gold medals across national and global events.

Ad

Bol recently sat in a conversation on the Open Kaart podcast, talking about how athletes are usually critical of themselves, worried about how they look on the track. She, however, was brought up to embrace her natural self and not go overboard. The two-time Olympian also discussed that she wishes to help youngsters feel good about their imperfections.

"If I have some pimples then I also think that's how it is. I have a lot of stress and that comes up. That's just the way it is. And I think that I can be an example for young people that it doesn't have to be perfect. Because people already think that your life is perfect if you become World Champion but I don't have the perfect face either, that hopefully helps," she said.

Bol was named the European Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and European Athletics Rising Star of the Year in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More