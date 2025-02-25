Femke Bol's boyfriend Ben Broeders expresses love for the Olympic medalist as she celebrates her 25th birthday

Femke Bol shared a picture from her birthday on February 23, garnering praise from her boyfriend and pole vaulter, Ben Broeders. Bol and Broeders have been together since 2021, when the Dutch athlete posted their first picture as a couple on social media.

Last year, Bol and Broeders traveled to the Paris Olympics, where Bol competed in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, while Broeders participated in the pole vault event. The couple cheered each other on and celebrated Bol's three medal wins together.

After that, they jet off on a Sicilian vacation, posing in picturesque locations and enjoying white sand beaches. Amid training for their respective events in the ongoing season, Bol and Broeders shared a heartfelt moment as the former posted a birthday picture on her Instagram.

"25," the Olympian wrote.

In awe of her girlfriend's look, the pole vaulter commented with hearts and other emojis.

Femke Bol's boyfriend shows love on her 25th birthday; Instagram - @femke_bol

On Valentine's Day this year, Bol shared a polaroid from the Paris Olympics that featured her and Broeders. She reminisced about her time with the latter, captioning her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Bol also praised her boyfriend after he achieved 5.72m in his signature event at the Meeting De L'Eure in early 2025. The latter also shared an Instagram post, reflecting on his performance and promising improved results.

"A little more feeling every comp, working towards bigger heights. 5.72m for second @meetingdeleure last weekend!"

The three-time Paris Olympic medalist showed her support with heart emojis.

Femke Bol once revealed that she met her pole vaulter Ben Broeders in a Diamond League meet

Bol at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol has always been open about her personal life besides celebrating her professional feats. Bol once shared that she first met Ben Broeders in a Diamond League meet.

"Ben and I met during the Diamond League games in corona time. We clicked right away. So something good has come out of the corona pandemic for me. We went golfing on our first date. That's just not one of my specialties, but it was great fun. We try to get together every weekend and we often succeed when we don't have training camps or competitions," she said in an interview with Sportsnieuws.

Notably, Bol became the second woman to run sub-51 seconds in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 Resisprint International. That same year, she defended her European Championships title and secured her fourth Diamond League trophy, in addition to strong performances at the Games.

