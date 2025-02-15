Femke Bol shows off adorable Paris Olympics polaroid with boyfriend Ben Broeders as they celebrate Valentine's Day

Femke Bol shared a Polaroid picture of herself and her boyfriend, Ben Broeders, posing in front of the Paris Olympic gate, on Valentine's Day. This came after Bol announced she wouldn't be competing in individual events in the 2025 indoor season.

Ad

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders first crossed paths during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Having met at a Diamond League stop, the athletes hit it right away and started dating soon after. Broeders, who competes in the pole vault, qualified for the Paris Olympics but couldn't make it to the podium. His girlfriend, on the other hand, medalled in three events (400m hurdles, mixed 4x400m relay, and women's 4x400m relay) in the French capital.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on their time together at the Olympics, Bol recently posted a Polaroid of them on Valentine's Day, tagging the pole vaulter to express her love for him.

Femke Bol posts a Valentine's Day Polaroid with boyfriend Ben Broeders; Instagram - @femke_bol

Broeders competed at the Meeting De L'Eure to begin his year, leaping 5.72m in the pole vault final. His effort earned him the silver behind American, Christopher Nilsen. Taking to his Instagram handle, Broeders looked back at this performance and wrote:

Ad

"A little more feeling every comp, working towards bigger heights. 5.72m for second @meetingdeleure last weekend!"

Femke Bol reacted to the post with a face filled with hearts emoji.

Following their Paris Olympic exploits, the couple vacationed in Sicily and spent most of the off-season together. In December, they also attended the 2024 Sportgala, where the hurdler received the TeamNL Kids Hero of the Year honor.

Femke Bol announced her plans for the 2025 European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn

In Picture: Femke Bol posing with the Dutch flag at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol, who became the second woman after 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to clock sub-51 seconds, had an impressive 2024 season. She defended her European Championship and Diamond League titles, and also broke indoor and outdoor records.

Ad

However, in her latest Instagram post, the Dutch revealed that she would take some time to get back to individual racing although she will compete in the relays at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

"After the last olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season. It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me."

Ad

She added:

"However, I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it’s the first time there’s also a mixed relay!"

The European Athletics Championships will take place from March 6 - 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback