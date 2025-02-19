Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol drops 2-word reaction as she reminisces about last year's world record feat

Femke Bol, the Dutch sprinter and hurdler, shared her reaction to a race from last year when she shattered the indoor world record in the women’s 400m. She achieved the feat at the Dutch Indoor Championships by registering a 49.24s mark to break her own world record set at the same venue in 2023.

Ad

A photographer posted a winning moment picture of Bol from the championships and shared it on their Instagram stories, captioning it:

“Today - 1 year ago - @femke_bol WR”

Bol reacted to this with a two-word response:

“Time flies 🤩”

Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @femke_bol

However, this wasn’t the only time she broke the indoor world record last year as she smashed it once again on the prestigious stage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, two weeks later.

Ad

Trending

In addition to her impressive indoor campaign last year, Femke Bol also took home three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including a gold in the 4x400m mixed, silver in the women’s 4x400m, and bronze in the individual 400m hurdles, and concluded her season with her fourth successive Diamond League title in the hurdles.

When Femke Bol reflected on her global record performance at 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Bol at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Femke Bol reflected on her record-breaking performance at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. She shattered the world record with a swift 49.17s run in the 400m final, finishing well ahead of her compatriot Lieke Klaver, who clocked 50.16 to win silver. After Bol’s victory, she shared her goal before the race, saying in March 2024 (0.05 onwards):

Ad

“The goal was gold, but I knew I needed a really good race to win this gold. I knew I had to open fast, and once you open fast, you have to keep going because you'll die anyway. And yeah, it's amazing to also run the world record again.”

She was later asked if she had hoped to run below the 49.00s mark. To which, the Dutch sprinter responded (1:40 onwards):

Ad

“I was hoping to take the win and of course, I'm getting closer to 48, but I also knew I had two two races in my legs. I had the feeling I died at the end, but I could feel like I could keep going, so, I did know you just run. I always run with my heart. I will see what my legs give me today.”

Ad

Bol also featured in the women’s 4x400m relay race at the Indoor Championships, where she anchored the Dutch team in winning the gold with a national record performance of 3:25.07.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback