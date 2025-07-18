London Diamond League 2025: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming and more

The 2025 London Diamond League is all set to take center stage at the London Stadium on July 19. Also known as the London Athletics Meet, the event is the 11th stop in the Wanda Diamond League series, which will culminate at the Zurich meet on August 27-28.

Ad

One of the most anticipated races at the 2025 edition of the meet is the men’s 100m, where 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles will face off against 200m Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo, South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who hasn’t lost a single 100m outdoor race this season, and Jamaican sprint star Oblique Seville. With such a star-studded lineup, it will be interesting to see how Lyles fares in his 100m season opener.

Ad

Trending

Another event to watch out for is the women’s 200m where the Olympic silver medalist Julien Alfred will take on training partner Dina Asher Smith. Spain’s Jaël Bestué and Great Britain’s Amy Hunt are a few other names to watch out for in this category.

Meanwhile, in the middle-distance events, the men’s 800m also features a strong field, with Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Marco Arop, Bryce Hoppel, and Mohamed Attaoui all competing for the top spot. In the women’s mile, Gudaf Tsegay, Jessica Hull, Linden Hall and Sarah Healy are among the frontrunners for the title.

Ad

Other athletes to look out for at the London Diamond League include Josh Kerr, Cameron Myers, Phanuel Koech and Isaac Nader (men’s 1500m), Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Eleanor Patterson (women’s high jump), Molly Caudery and Katie Moon (women’s pole vault) and Mykolas Alekna, Daniel Ståhl and Kristjan Čeh (men’s discus throw).

Schedule and order of events at the 2025 London Diamond League

(All the timings are according to venue time. London, UK, is 5 hours ahead of Eastern Time)

Ad

12:15 - Club Connect U17 Mixed Relay

12:26 - Club Connect U20 Mixed Relay

12:37 - Men's Para 1500m

12:48 - Men's National 400m

12:53 - Men's Long Jump (DL Points)

12:58 - Women's Para 100m

13:06 - Women's National 400m

13:14 - Men's Para 100m

13:19 - Men's Discus Throw (DL Points)

13:23 - Men's 4 x 100m Relay

13:33 - Women's 4 x 100m Relay

13:44 - Men’s National 400m Hurdles

13:53 - Women's Pole Vault (DL Points)

14:04 - Women's 400m Hurdles (DL Points)

Ad

14:23 - Women's High Jump (DL Points)

14:15 - Men's 800m (DL Points)

14:27 - Women's 5000m (DL Points)

14:47 - Women's Long Jump (DL Points)

14:52 - Women's 800m (DL Points)

15:03 - Men's 400m (DL Points)

15:13 - Women's 1 Mile (DL Points)

15:27 - Men's 100m (DL Points)

15:38 - Women's 200m (DL Points)

15:48 - Men's 1500m (DL Points)

How to watch the event in various countries?

In Great Britain, the London Diamond League will be broadcast on BBC platforms. In the USA, FloTrack holds the rights to broadcast all Diamond League events. In Jamaica, Rush Sports and is set to telecast the Diamond League meeting.

Ad

Meanwhile, across many territories, the Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube channel is likely to stream the event. ARD in Germany, the DAZN app in Belgium, CBC linear channels in Canada and Ziggo Sport 5 in the Netherlands will provide coverage in their respective regions.

Tickets for the London Diamond League

The tickets for the London Diamond League have been sold through Ticketmaster. Those who purchased Ticket+ receive a Category A ticket along with access to a special lounge area, where each person gets one complimentary drink including beer, house wine or a soft drink and can purchase additional food and beverages from the lounge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More