Michael Johnson reacts as Emmanuel Wanyonyi takes down Olympic medalists Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse at Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson reacted to Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi's dominant 1500m pole finish at the Grand Slam Track, leaving World and Olympic medalists Cole Hockers, Yared Nuguse, Josh Kerr, and Neil Gourley behind. Though Wanyonyi charged late, he clocked 3:35.18 to bag the win and the prize money.

The Grand Slam Track League kicked off on April 4 in Jamaica with World and Olympic champions from around the world, competing for podium finishes. On the second day at the Jamaican stop, the 1500m line-up saw promising middle-distance runners like Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, and Yared Nuguse.

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi also joined the roster, but the 800m specialist was not a heavy favorite for the metric mile gold. Despite strong contention, he clinched the win in a photo finish in 3:35.18, leaving Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse in second and third in 3:35.36 and 3:35.52. Gourley and Kerr trailed in 3:35.60 and 3:35.61.

Michael Johnson, who founded the one-of-a-kind GST in 2024, reacted to the entertainment the 1500m event offered the spectators.

"Track athletes live to race and entertain!"

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, 20, made waves at the 2024 Summer Olympics by winning the 800m feat in 1:41.19, outshining Djamel Sedjati. After his victorious campaign he became the third fastest man in history in the distance.

Michael Johnson once revealed how he wanted Grand Slam Track to change the landscape of his beloved sport

Johnson at the Laureus AIPS Olympics Breakfast Media Welcome Event - (Source: Getty)

Michael Johnson was one of the formidable sprinters during his time, winning four golds at the Olympics and eight at the World Championships. Even after retiring, he stayed connected to the track and field and even covered the 2004 Athens Games as a BBC commentator.

Johnson introduced Grand Slam Track in 2024 and revealed the list of areas the event promises to cover. Besides boasting a massive prize pool, the GST will offer a seamless watching experience for fans in 189 countries. Opining on that, Johnson once said:

"Two problems I wanted to solve with our @GrandSlamTrack global broadcast network. 1) Make it easier for avid track fans who’ve worked far too hard to support the sport. 2) Make it easier for casual fans to discover track and become avid fans.189 countries. Changing the game!"

Johnson won the 200m and 400m at the 1996 Olympic Games, the only man to win both in an individual Games. He previously held US National records in the 200m, 300m, and 400m.

