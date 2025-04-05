"Stressful" - Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after competing in first individual race of season at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

American track athlete Gabby Thomas expressed her reaction after competing in her first race at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Kingston. Thomas ran the 200m on Friday (April 4) and won the event after clocking a run time of 22.62 seconds.

Owing to this, Thomas earned 12 points and will next feature in the long sprints 400m race. Marileidy Paulino and Dina Asher-Smith finished second and third during the 200m race with run times of 22.93s and 22.96s, respectively, earning 8 and 6 points in the process.

Just after her victory in the 200m race, Thomas shared a video on her TikTok handle sharing her thoughts after running her first individual race of the season. She was lip syncing to a popular quote from Parker Posey's character, Victoria, in the show White Lotus.

"Well that was stressful, I thought I was gonna have a grand mal seizure"

"Track runners can relate lol," Thomas further remarked in the caption of her post.

The 200m race was Gabby Thomas's first individual race of the season so far after her two relays (4x100m and 4x400m) at the 2025 Texas Relays. Her last individual 200m race was at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos event back in September, where she finished second.

Gabby Thomas shares her thoughts after emerging victorious in the 200m race in Kingston

Thomas at the Olympic stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 200m race (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after bagging the victory in the 200m long sprint race on Friday. The 200m Olympic champion said that in the regular track and field season, the athletes generally indulge in practice sessions and try to get that momentum but it is very different with the introduction of GST.

She further added, stating that there are several major stakes on the line in Grand Slam Track, including a large prize pool. Thomas said (via BBC):

"Normally, these early season meets we're just practising and feeling it out. Here... the stakes are high, the prize pot is huge and the level of competition is also really high. That's not something that we're really used to in our sport and I think it's really good."

In a conversation with Reuters, Gabby Thomas had expressed the challenge of the 400m event in front of her, which is not her regular event in the circuit. In top of that, she is against the likes of Marileidy Paulino, current 400m Olympic champion.

