"It's always going to be what best benefits Sydney" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on taking career advice from husband Andre

American track athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about believing in her husband's career advice. Similar to McLaughlin-Levrone, Andre also had his footing in sports and was a prolific wide receiver for several NFL teams before an injury forced him to halt his career.

However, this immense setback in his career hasn't stopped him from being one of the major support systems behind his wife, McLaughlin-Levrone's athletic career. He is occasionally seen supporting the American hurdles specialist from the stands and cheering for her.

Owing to this close supportive bond, McLaughlin-Levrone didn't hesitate to name her husband as the first person she would refer to when asked in an interview back in 2023. McLaughlin-Levrone further explained that Andre is one of the major people who understands her the best and knows what she is aspiring to do in the immediate future.

She also mentioned that her husband, Andre, always thinks about the decisions that would benefit her and her career. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said (via The College Sports Company, 54:54 onwards):

"I would say the first person is my husband for sure. I mean he was a professional athlete played in the NFL had a career-ending injury but he knows the space he understands my life and what's going on and what I'm going through and I think there's nobody that I know who has my interest at heart more than him, my best interest at heart more than him and so his view is never going to be one of personal gain it's always going to be what best benefits Sydney, so he would he number one for sure."

Further speaking in the interview, McLaughlin-Levrone also named her coaches, Bobby Kersse and his wife, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the other individuals she trusts regarding career advice.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her mental fortitude on the track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared the secret behind her strong willpower and mental fortitude on the track. Speaking at the Ready Set Go podcast, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that her courageous and locked-in attitude on the track has always been there from her initial days.

Additionally, the 400m hurdles Olympic champion also mentioned that this quality is also naturally present in most of the track athletes. She said:

"It's always been there. It doesn't matter what I am doing and I don't know where it came from to be honest. When you look at athletes in general... there's something telling them they need more and I think it's natural." (9:55 onwards)

McLaughlin-Levrone will next feature at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she will run the 400m flat instead of her pet 400m hurdles event.

