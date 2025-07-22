  • home icon
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shifts focus for World Championships 2025, skips 400m hurdles at USATF Outdoors

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:02 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is reported to be competing only in the 400m flat event at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled to begin on July 31. Notably, this also suggests that the 400m hurdles Olympic champ will also not be competing in her specialized event at the US Outdoors and the Tokyo World Championships in September.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who was the 2022 400m Hurdles World champ, has competed in three 400m races so far in the season and has won all of them. Her first two victories came at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in the Kingston and Miami legs, where she clocked run times of 50.32 and 49.69 seconds, respectively.

McLaughlin-Levrone followed this up with another impressive 400m flat performance at the Prefontaine Classic earlier this month, where she clocked her season best time of 49.43 seconds. Her run time at the Pre Classic is also the sixth-fastest time by a female athlete in the 2025 season, and her career 400m personal best of 48.74 seconds is the 12th fastest of all time.

Even though Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has a superb record over the 400m distance, it will be interesting to see how she fares against other specialized 400m runners in the circuit, firstly in the US Outdoor Nationals and then in the Worlds.

In the US Outdoors, McLaughlin-Levrone can face resistance from young stars such as Isabella Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler, who have clocked better 400m run times than her in the season. Top athletes who can also pose a serious threat for her at the Worlds, including the likes of Salwa Eid Naser and current 400m Olympic champ, Marileidy Paulino.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone speaks up on the motivation that keeps her going on the track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about the motivation that keeps her going on the track at this stage of her career. Speaking in a podcast with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, the 400m hurdles Olympic champ shared that she has so much to achieve, even in her specialized 400m hurdles event where she is the world record holder.

McLaughlin-Levrone also mentioned that she didn't want to keep any regrets after she retires from the sport and thus wanted to give her all. She said:

"There's just so much more to be done, you know, like, I mean, even taking the 400m hurdles and just seeing which are the areas that I can improve? It's a joke but unless someone runs 0.01 seconds, there's always something I can do better. I think for me that's the desire that when I hang up my spikes one day, I want to be content in knowing that I gave everything I had to everything I did."
During the conversation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also mentioned that she didn't want to look back at her performances from a week ago and just work hard for her upcoming goals and challenges.

