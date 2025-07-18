"It truly is just like a jaw-dropping moment" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on reaching heights she had only dreamed of

American track athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about the emotions she felt after achieving the goals she had dreamed of. Notably, the New Jersey native is one of the athletes who can boast about their success at almost every level she has competed in.

From winning Youth Championships to winning NCAA Indoors for the Kentucky Wildcats, and then shattering senior world records and clinching major titles after turning pro, McLaughlin-Levrone has achieved it all. She recently explained how achieving these dreams and goals felt across her career.

During a conversation last year, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that every athlete prepares and competes to fulfill some of their aspiration and dreams. She added that when these dreams or goals are fulfilled, it is a very special moment for the athlete. McLaughlin-Levrone said (via Jesus Calling):

"I think every athlete trains to reach a certain goal or point or whatever it is that they’ve set their minds on, whether it be winning a medal at the Junior Olympics or winning the college national championship or a gold medal at the Olympics, the world record. I think that’s always your dream and your aspiration for so long that when it comes to fruition, it truly is just like a jaw-dropping moment."

During the conversation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also mentioned that she felt similar emotions after breaking the World record during the 2021 US Olympic Track and Field Trials, clocking 51.90 seconds in the 400m hurdles finals.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals her aspiration to always get better on the track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shed light on her aspiration to improve every time she steps on the track. This comes just after her appearance at the Prefontaine Classic 400m promotional race, where she won the event.

In an interview, McLaughlin-Levrone said that every time she watches her previous races, she feels that she could have done much better. The 400m hurdles Olympic champion also mentioned that she always looks forward to producing the perfect performance on the track. She said (via Citius Mag, 1:32 onwards):

"There's always more. Every time I watch any of those races, I know there's always more, and I always try to put that perfect race together. So, whatever it's the 400m ot the 400m hurdles, I just try to be better every time I step on the track."

After her race at the Prefontaine Classic, McLaughlin-Levrone was also scheduled to compete at the Ed Murphey Classic, but she had to withdraw from the competition due to a fever.

