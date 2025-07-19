"Bit disappointing"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Femke Bol makes her feelings known on race despite dominant London Diamond League win

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s rival Femke Bol expressed disappointment despite her dominant victory at the 2025 London Diamond League. She clocked a remarkable 52.10s in the 400m hurdles, finishing well ahead of second-placed Jasmine Jones, who recorded a season-best 53.18s.This performance comes after her sensational outing at the Monaco Diamond League, where she clocked 51.95s to dethrone McLaughlin-Levrone and become the world leader in the 400m hurdles for this year.Following her victory at the Diamond League in London, Femke Bol reflected on her performance in Monaco, where she had hoped to run faster but struggled with the second bend. She added that while she improved on that part in London, other aspects of her race weren’t as strong. During her post-race interview, she stated:“I wanted to run quicker in Monaco but my second bend was really not great there, so I had hoped to do better here. I think I executed the second bend better here but other elements were a little less good, so it is a bit disappointing. I love this track, I love this crowd, so you want to give them something special. It is a win, so I am happy, so I have to take the positives.”The 25-year-old also shared in the interview that she would now return to training and review her progress as she prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.Femke Bol makes her feelings known on what it means to be engaged to fellow athleteFemke Bol at 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Athletics)Femke Bol expressed her thoughts on what it meant to get engaged to a fellow athlete. After years of being in a relationship, Bol announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Broeders, also a pole vaulter, earlier this month on Instagram.Ahead of the press conference of the London Diamond League held before the meet, Bol was asked how it felt on her engagement to a fellow athlete. To which, she reacted, saying:“It's something amazing also to get to do this all together. It's a pretty special life, I think we live, and the support we always give each other. I think it helps excel both athletes.”On July 2, the two-time world champion shared a glimpse of the moment after the proposal, where she and Broeders were all smiles, while Bol showed off her ring. She captioned the post:“My person for life, to forever with you ♥️💍✨” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Bol, Broeders also regularly competes in Diamond League meets, having last participated at the Monaco Diamond League where he finished eighth with a clearance of 5.62m. In his most recent outing at the Meeting International d'Athlétisme de la Province de Liège, he claimed the top spot on the podium with a 5.56m clearance.