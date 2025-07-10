Monaco Diamond League 2025: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming and more

The 2025 Monaco Diamond League, Herculis EBS, is scheduled to take place at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille on Friday, July 11. It will be the tenth leg of the Diamond League series, following the Prefontaine Classic held in the United States on July 5.

Ad

In the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol, Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell will headline one of the strongest fields in any discipline at the Herculis EBS. While Bol has clocked the second-fastest 400m hurdles time of 52.11s this season, Cockrell, the Olympic silver medalist, will be opening her 2025 season at this meeting.

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will go head-to-head in the 200m at this meeting. Tebogo enters the event as the favorite, having clocked a season-best 19.76 seconds just a few days ago at the Prefontaine Classic. Lyles, on the other hand, will be making his return to competition after last racing in April. He had withdrawn from the Atlanta City Games on May 17 due to injury.

Ad

Trending

Some other prominent names to watch out for at the Monaco Diamond League are Julien Alfred, Mondo Duplantis, Masai Russell, Hamish Kerr, Mary Moraa and Soufiane El Bakkali among others.

Schedule and order of events at 2025 Monaco Diamond League

Here is the schedule and order of events for the Diamond League meeting (Timings are in Central European Time or CET, CET is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Time) -

Ad

6:55 PM - Women’s Shot Put (DL points)

7:00 PM - Men’s Pole Vault (DL points)

7:20 PM - Women’s 1000m National

7:30 PM - Men’s 1000m National

7:47 PM - Men’s 200m U23

7:55 PM - Men’s High Jump (DL points)

8:04 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles (DL points)

8:15 PM - Women’s 400m (DL points)

8:23 PM - Men’s 800m (DL points)

8:33 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles (DL points)

Ad

8:35 PM - Men’s Triple Jump (DL points)

8:43 PM - Women’s 1000m (DL points)

8:58 PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles (DL points)

9:05 PM - Men’s 5000m (DL points)

9:27 PM - Men’s 200m (DL points)

9:34 PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (DL points)

9:52 PM - Women’s 100m (DL points)

How to watch the Monaco Diamond League and live streaming details?

In Monaco and across France, L'Équipe will provide live broadcast coverage of the Diamond League meeting. In the United States, FloTrack will broadcast the event, while BBC iPlayer is set to stream it in Great Britain.

Ad

Sportdeutschland.TV, Sportschau.de, and ZDF-Mediathek will broadcast the Diamond League meeting in Germany, while Ziggo Sport 5 will air the Monaco Diamond League in the Netherlands.

In Jamaica, Rush Sports will broadcast the event, while SuperSport Africa will serve as the broadcast partner in many African countries. Meanwhile, the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel will also stream the event in multiple territories.

Tickets for Monaco Diamond League

The tickets for the Diamond League event will be available on the meeting's official website. Prices start at €15.00, with VIP Le Club access priced at €320.00.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More