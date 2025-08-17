  • home icon
  "I came to the point of giving up"- Shericka Jackson gets real about struggles from Paris Olympics heartbreak to Silesia Diamond League victory

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 17, 2025 04:01 GMT
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty
Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Shericka Jackson opened up about facing struggles in the 2024 season to making a strong comeback on the international stage at the Silesia Diamond League. The Jamaican athlete competed in the women's 200m and won the title with a performance of 22.17s(-0.3).

The 31-year-old faced a series of struggles during the 2024 season, which included being injured before the Paris Olympics, thereby withdrawing from her appearance at the quadrennial games and ultimately concluding her season. Shericka Jackson shared that it was a very tough time for her in her career, as she had been training very hard to compete at the sport's biggest stage for a long time.

Jackson took some time off track and underwent rehabilitation to make a comeback in the 2025 season. She made her 2025 season debut at the Miramar International and steadily went on to improve her performances as the season progressed. After winning the 200m at the Silesia Diamond League against a highly competitive lineup, Shericka Jackson opened up about her journey since her Paris Olympics withdrawal.

also-read-trending Trending

Shericka Jackson shared that she faced a lot of struggles and even got to the point of giving up; however, with the support of her coaches, therapist, friends, and family, she was able to deal with the tough time in a better manner. Moreover, being unable to compete at the Paris Olympics also had a huge impact on her.

"It's okay to take a break, and honestly, I wish last year, I wish, I had given myself a pat on the back as it was a journey, and that journey was full of situations, full of hurt, full of everything that you could ever think of. So, the Paris Olympics, which I wanted to compete in, honestly, it was good for me to listen to my body because after going to the doctor, I was like, thank you, God, I did not run. As I said, I had to learn to accept that it wasn't meant to be. Yes, it hurt a little bit more than 2021. In 2021, I even got to compete, In Paris, I did not even see the stadium," she said.
"Last year, I came to the point of giving up a little bit. You know, I have my friends, they were there. So, I'm happy. I just want to say thank you guys again, I appreciate you guys so much. I just want to say, the butterfly queen is back," she concluded.
Shericka Jackson opens up about her mindset while competing

Prefontaine Classic: Day 1 - Diamond League 2023
Shericka Jackson spoke about her mindset while competing in an interview with Citius Mag before the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican athlete shared that she is always prepared mentally to put forward her best performance during a race and even considers the possibility of breaking the long-standing world record that was set by the legendary athlete, Florence Griffith Joyner.

Moreover, she expressed her confidence in her coach to prepare her to get to her peak form during major competitions.

“Yes, the world record is on our minds but it's not something we are going to dwell on Instagram every race… Once I’m healthy and once I'm in peak form, anything is possible. I am the athlete and my coach will prepare me for the right time,” she said.
Shericka Jackson hoped to continue to put forward her best efforts and inspire the next generation with her relentless pursuit on the track.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

