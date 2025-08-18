Discomfort leads Kishane Thompson to take major decision after defeating Noah Lyles; Shericka Jackson follows similar step for Lausanne Diamond League

Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson announced their withdrawal from the Lausanne Diamond League 2025. Both athletes put forward incredible performances at the Silesia Diamond League last weekend to win titles in their respective events.

Thompson went head-to-head against Noah Lyles in the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League, which many fans termed as an 'Olympics rematch.' The Jamaican athlete registered a strong start and went on to maintain his lead to clinch the victory with a performance of 9.87s. Lyles finished second after clocking 9.90s.

While the fans expected the athletes to compete once again at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025, just days after Silesia, Kishane Thompson made a major decision to withdraw from his appearance in the men's 100m. It was reported that Thompson felt discomfort in his shin, which ultimately led him to make the decision, keeping in mind the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September.

“Kishane Thompson will not compete in the men’s 100m,” read the official statement from the race organizers.

Moreover, star Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson, who won the women's 200m in Silesia, also announced her withdrawal from the Lausanne Diamond League. Jackson had returned to the 2025 season after facing a series of struggles in the 2024 season, which included missing the Paris Olympics due to an injury. The Jamaican athlete shared her goal to continue to improve her performances as the season progressed and eventually clinch the World Championship title later this year.

Kishane Thompson opens up about competing against Noah Lyles for the first time after the Olympics

Kishane Thompson at the 2025 Diamond League - Silesia - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson spoke about competing against Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League for the first time after the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican athlete reflected on his race and shared that there were multiple aspects of the race that he could work on. Thompson shared that he hoped to work on his race execution and learn to maintain his momentum till the end of the race.

Thompson expressed that he enjoyed competing against Noah Lyles and hoped to push his limits in the upcoming races of the season.

"Today, my race wasn't so bad, not so good. I enjoyed racing against Noah today. It is all about the execution: I had problems with that, but I am learning it. The key is to learn the momentum in the race and to maintain it until the finish," he said.

The Olympic silver medallist shared that the quadrennial games in Paris were a great learning experience for him, and he tries to compete against himself in every appearance rather than being focused on his opponents.

