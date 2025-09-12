World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 1: Schedule, weather forecast, athletes to watch out ft. Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson

The World Athletics Championships 2025 is all set to kick off on Saturday, September 13, in Tokyo. The competition is one of the most sought-after athletic events this year and will feature a cutthroat competition between stars around the globe.

Defending champions such as Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Mondo Duplantis will be gracing this competition, while they will be fairly challenged by the likes of Kishane Thompson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and Sam Kendricks, respectively.

On that note, let's know the schedule, weather details, and other information for the first day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1: Schedule and Order of Events

Here is the complete schedule from the first day of competition (times in JST, GMT+9):

Morning Session:

7:30 AM- 35km men's race walk

7:30 AM- 35km women's race walk

9:00 AM- Discus throw women's qualification group A

10:40 AM- Discus throw women's qualification group B

10:55 AM- Shot put men's qualification

11:10 AM- 100m men's prelims

11:40 AM- Mixed 4x400m relay heats

Evening Session:

6:05 PM- 3000m steeplechase men's heats

6:30 PM- Long jump women's qualification

6:55 PM- 100m women's heats

7:05 PM- Pole vault men's qualification

7:50 PM- 1500m women's heats

8:35 PM- 100m men's heats

9:10 PM- Shot put men's final

9:30 PM- 10,000m women's final

10:20 PM- Mixed 4x400m relay final

World Athletics Championships Day 1: Weather forecast

The weather on the first day of the Championships is expected to be on the warmer side. The average temperature is predicted to be around 29 °C and can go up to 32 °C. As per reports, the events for the morning session are also scheduled to start 30 minutes in advance due to the scorching hot temperatures of the Japanese capital.

However, the evening events' temperature is expected to be on the cooler side, 26 °C during the first day of the World Athletics Championships, as compared to the morning events.

World Athletics Championships Day 1: Athletes to watch out for

100m defending champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in their respective heats on the first day of the Championships and will be the top two athletes to watch out for from the day. Kishane Thompson will be seen in the men's 100m heats, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred will compete in the women's 100m heats on Saturday.

In the men's pole vault, defending champion Mondo Duplantis will start his title defense on the first day of the Championships in the qualification round. He is eyeing the world title for the third time in his career. His arch-rivals, Sam Kendricks and Emmanouil Karalis, will also be seen in the competition.

Faith Kipyegon will also be seen on Saturday in the women's 1500m heat (heat 3), where she will be looking to defend her title. US athlete Nikki Hiltz will also compete in the fourth heat of this discipline.

