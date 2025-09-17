The men's 200m heats of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw several top athletes qualify for a spot in the semifinals. Defending champion Noah Lyles, last edition's runner-up Kenny Bednarek, and 200m Olympic champion were all part of these heats.

Ad

Lyles, coming at the back of a third-place place in the men's 100m finals, produced a strong performance during the heats. Lyles won the fourth heat of the race in 19.99 seconds to convincingly get past the likes of Zharnel Hughes and Andre De Grasse.

Bednarek won the second heat of the race and booked his berth for the finals. He clocked an impressive 19.98 seconds to achieve this feat and beat the likes of Sinesipho Dambile in his heats. Tebogo, coming from the back of a disqualification in the 100m finals, clocked 20.18 seconds in the sixth heat of the race to qualify for the 200m semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Courtney Lindsey also qualified for the 200m semis of the World Athletics Championships 2025 after clocking a time of 19.95 seconds in the second heat of the race. Former 400m Olympic champion Wayde Van Niekerk finished second in the heats of the race after clocking 20.19 seconds to book his place in the semis. Let's find out all the qualified athletes who qualified for the men's 200m semis.

All athletes who qualified for the men's 200m semifinals at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Tebogo qualified for the men's 200m semis of the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here is the list of all the athletes who will feature in the men's 200m semis (Q refers to athletes who got automatic qualification in their heats, while q determines athletes who qualified for their run times) :

Ad

Alexander Ogando, Dominican Republic- 20.10 (Q)

Wayde Van Niekerk, South Africa- 20.19 (Q)

Timothe Mumenthaler, Switzerland- 20.39 (Q)

Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Zimbabwe- 19.91 (Q)

Courtney Lindsey, USA- 19.95 (Q)

Adrian Kerr, Jamaica- 20.13 (Q)

Kenny Bednarek, USA- 19.98 (Q)

Udodi Onwuzurike, Nigeria- 20.27 (Q)

Sinesipho Dambile, South Africa- 20.27 (Q)

Noah Lyles, USA- 19.99 (Q)

Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain- 20.07 (Q)

Christopher Taylor, Jamaica- 20.26 (Q)

Bryan Levell, Jamaica- 19.84 (Q)

Makanakaishe Charamba, Zimbabwe, 20.06 (Q)

Gout Gout, Australia- 20.23 (Q)

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 20.18 (Q)

Xavi Mo-Ajok, Netherlands- 20.35 (Q)

Towa Uzawa, Japan- 20.39 (Q)

Ryan Zeze, France- 20.23 (q)

Andre De Grasse, Canada- 20.30 (q)

Aaron Brown, Canada- 20.33 (q)

William Reais, Switzerland- 20.38 (q)

Henrik Larsson, Sweden- 20.40 (q)

Jerome Blake, Canada- 20.43 (q)

Ad

When will be the men's 200m semifinals and finals be held at the World Athletics Championships 2205?

Courtney Lindsey qualified for the men's 200m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

The men's 200m semifinals at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held on the sixth day of the competition in Tokyo. It is scheduled to start around 9:02 PM JST (Japan Standard Time).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More