Kenny Bednarek makes his feelings known for his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet amid preparations for the 2025 season

Kenny Bednarek recently shared a heartfelt post for his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet. The American athlete concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels.

Bedanrek had a successful season in 2024, with his notable performance seeing him beat the 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo at the Diamond League Finals. Following this, the sprinter received a warm welcome from his hometown, with his girlfriend cheering and supporting him throughout.

After his 2024 exploits, Bedanrek went on his downtime and is currently gearing up for the 2025 season. Amid this, he shared a sweet appreciation post for Nicollet by uploading an adorable picture of them posing together on X. In the post, Bednarek donned a red-colored suit, while his girlfriend wore an animal print bodysuit layered with a fashionable jacket. The post's caption read:

"Holding on to this one❤️ "

The couple has been dating since 2020 and frequently shared updates on each other on social media. Kenny Bednarek and Sharmila Nicollet recently went on a vacation to Bali and shared adorable pictures of the trip.

The bunch of pictures he shared showcased the picturesque beauty of the place. In the first picture, they posed in front of the beach, and in the next one, he shared a picture of him posing with a monkey on his shoulder.

When Kenny Bednarek opened up about receiving support from his girlfriend

Olympian Bednarek and his girlfriend (kenny_bednarek/IG)

On August 21, 2024, Kenny Bednarek appeared on the Running Effect podcast and shared his feelings about his partner Sharmila Nicollet. Bednarek credited her for his success, revealing that he wouldn't be what he is today if he did not meet her.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just the people that have been around me. If I would say for real, if I didn't meet my girlfriend in 2020, I think that's when COVID started coming up, if I didn't meet her, I think we wouldn't be having this conversation. I don't think I would be who I am today,” Bednarek said.

He added that Nicollet, who has immensely supported him, understood what being an athlete means as she is a golfer.

“I mean, she is the biggest reason why I have been so successful, just because she's a professional athlete as well. She's a professional golfer and she knows what it takes because she's been on that level. And meeting her, it was kind of like, hey, I want to be an Olympian. And then she laughed at my face saying, well, you gotta step it up," he continued.

Extending his gratitude toward Sharmila Nicollet, Kenny Bednarek added:

“I don't think there would be a Kung Fu Kenny, just because she's, I would say 80, 90% of the reason why I'm the professional athlete I am today. So I give a lot of my success to her. And I thank her for, I mean, even now, she's helped me out with a lot of things. So without her, a lot of things wouldn't have worked.”

Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend shared a heartfelt post for the athlete after he won a silver medal in the 200m dash at the Paris Olympics.

