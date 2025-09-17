  • home icon
  World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 7 golds; here's how other nations rank

World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 7 golds; here’s how other nations rank

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:35 GMT
Noah Lyles
USA continues dominance with 7 golds at World Athletics Championships 2025 Source: Getty

As of Day 5, Team USA leads the medal table at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with 10 medals, followed by Kenya with 7 and Canada with 3. The championships are being held at the National Stadium in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, featuring over 2,000 athletes from 200 teams.

The United States sent a team of 141 athletes, 66 men and 75 women, to the competition. Several defending champions, including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Josh Kerr, failed to defend their titles, while new stars such as Oblique Seville, Cordell Tinch, and Faith Cherotich claimed their first world crowns.

Team USA’s 10 medals so far include 7 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze. Katie Moon, Cordell Tinch, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, the mixed 4x400m relay quartet of Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, and Alexis Holmes earned the gold medals. Ryan Crouser added a silver, while Grace Stark and Noah Lyles claimed bronze.

also-read-trending Trending

Kenya’s 7 medals include 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze. Faith Cherotich won gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m, Peres Jepchirchir in the women’s marathon, and Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 10,000m. Dorcus Ewoi earned silver in the women’s 1500m, while Reynold Cheruiyot added silver in the men’s 1500m. Edmund Serem claimed bronze in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Following close behind, Canada earned 3 gold medals, with Evan Dunfee winning in the men’s 35 km race walk, Camryn Rogers in the women’s hammer throw, and Ethan Katzberg in the men’s hammer throw.

Other medal winners include Armand Duplantis, who won gold for Sweden in the pole vault, Jessica Hull of Australia, who claimed gold in the women’s 1500m, and Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who took bronze in the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Unfortunately, Alfred withdrew from the 200m due to injury. She had been one of the medal favourites and is the world’s fastest woman in the 200m in 2025 at 21.71s.

At the World Athletics Championships 2023, Team USA also topped the medal table with 29 medals, including 12 golds, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes..

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Tara Davis-Woodhall at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
PositionFederationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States71210
2Kenya4127
3 Canada3003
4 New Zealand2002
5Jamaica1416
6Italy1225
7Sweden1012
8Spain1001
8France1001
8Switzerland1001
8Portugal1001
8Tanzania1001
13Germany0303
14Ethiopia0224
15Netherlands0202
16Pr Of China0123
17Brazil0101
17Bahrain0101
17Mexico0101
17Great Britain & N.i.0101
17Morocco0101
17Nigeria0101
17Korea0101
17Greece0101
25Australia0022
26Cuba0011
26Uruguay0011
26Belgium0011
26Hungary0011
26Saint Lucia0011
26Crezchia0011
26Colombia0011
26Ecuador0011
26Japan0011
26Slovenia0 011
World Athletics Championships 2025: USA medals

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
AthleteDisciplineMedals
Katie MoonPole VaultGold
Cordell Tinch110 mhGold
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden100mGold
Tara Davis-WoodhallLong JumpGold
Valarie AllmanDiscuss ThrowGold
Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, and Alexis Holmes4x400m relayGold
Ryan CrouserShot PutGold
Noah Lyles100mBronze
Grace Stark100mhBronze
Sandi MorrisPole VaultSilver
Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Amitha Reji George
