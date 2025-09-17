World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 7 golds; here’s how other nations rank

As of Day 5, Team USA leads the medal table at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with 10 medals, followed by Kenya with 7 and Canada with 3. The championships are being held at the National Stadium in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, featuring over 2,000 athletes from 200 teams.

The United States sent a team of 141 athletes, 66 men and 75 women, to the competition. Several defending champions, including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Josh Kerr, failed to defend their titles, while new stars such as Oblique Seville, Cordell Tinch, and Faith Cherotich claimed their first world crowns.

Team USA’s 10 medals so far include 7 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze. Katie Moon, Cordell Tinch, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, the mixed 4x400m relay quartet of Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, and Alexis Holmes earned the gold medals. Ryan Crouser added a silver, while Grace Stark and Noah Lyles claimed bronze.

Kenya’s 7 medals include 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze. Faith Cherotich won gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m, Peres Jepchirchir in the women’s marathon, and Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 10,000m. Dorcus Ewoi earned silver in the women’s 1500m, while Reynold Cheruiyot added silver in the men’s 1500m. Edmund Serem claimed bronze in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Following close behind, Canada earned 3 gold medals, with Evan Dunfee winning in the men’s 35 km race walk, Camryn Rogers in the women’s hammer throw, and Ethan Katzberg in the men’s hammer throw.

Other medal winners include Armand Duplantis, who won gold for Sweden in the pole vault, Jessica Hull of Australia, who claimed gold in the women’s 1500m, and Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who took bronze in the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Unfortunately, Alfred withdrew from the 200m due to injury. She had been one of the medal favourites and is the world’s fastest woman in the 200m in 2025 at 21.71s.

At the World Athletics Championships 2023, Team USA also topped the medal table with 29 medals, including 12 golds, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes..

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Position Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 7 1 2 10 2 Kenya 4 1 2 7 3 Canada 3 0 0 3 4 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 5 Jamaica 1 4 1 6 6 Italy 1 2 2 5 7 Sweden 1 0 1 2 8 Spain 1 0 0 1 8 France 1 0 0 1 8 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 8 Portugal 1 0 0 1 8 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 13 Germany 0 3 0 3 14 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 15 Netherlands 0 2 0 2 16 Pr Of China 0 1 2 3 17 Brazil 0 1 0 1 17 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 17 Mexico 0 1 0 1 17 Great Britain & N.i. 0 1 0 1 17 Morocco 0 1 0 1 17 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 17 Korea 0 1 0 1 17 Greece 0 1 0 1 25 Australia 0 0 2 2 26 Cuba 0 0 1 1 26 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 26 Belgium 0 0 1 1 26 Hungary 0 0 1 1 26 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 26 Crezchia 0 0 1 1 26 Colombia 0 0 1 1 26 Ecuador 0 0 1 1 26 Japan 0 0 1 1 26 Slovenia 0 0 1 1

World Athletics Championships 2025: USA medals

Athlete Discipline Medals Katie Moon Pole Vault Gold Cordell Tinch 110 mh Gold Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 100m Gold Tara Davis-Woodhall Long Jump Gold Valarie Allman Discuss Throw Gold Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, and Alexis Holmes 4x400m relay Gold Ryan Crouser Shot Put Gold Noah Lyles 100m Bronze Grace Stark 100mh Bronze Sandi Morris Pole Vault Silver

