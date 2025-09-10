  • home icon
  • "Final preparations"- Femke Bol teases her training ahead of 400m hurdles title defense at World Athletics Championships 2025

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 10, 2025 18:32 GMT
London Athletics Meet - Diamond League 2024 - Source: Getty
Femke Bol gave a glimpse of her training ahead of defending her 400m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships 2025. She won gold in the event at the 2023 edition in Budapest and is now eyeing back-to-back titles in Tokyo.

Bol has been impressive in the 400m hurdles this season, having won every race she has competed in this year. She also claimed the Zurich Diamond League Final, her fifth title in the event, making her one of the most successful athletes in the league’s history.

Ahead of the World Championships, Femke Bol shared glimpses of her training via an Instagram post, captioning it:

"Final preparations ahead of @wchtokyo25 ✨🇯🇵”
She is currently training with her Dutch teammates in Chiba, Japan, before heading to Tokyo for the event, which runs from September 13 to September 21, 2025. She also reposted a video shared by her teammate Lisanne de Witte, in which Bol can be seen practicing hurdles.

Screenshot of Lisanne de Witte&rsquo;s Instagram story where Bol is seen training. Credits - IG/lisannedewitte
With world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone not competing in the 400m hurdles and instead set to feature in the 400m flat, Femke Bol will enter as the frontrunner for gold at the Tokyo Championships.

However, the athletes who could challenge the 25-year-old include Dalilah Muhammad, the former world record holder competing in her final World championships, and Anna Cockrell, the Paris Olympics silver medalist. Savannah Sutherland is another athlete to watch out for as the Canadian broke Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's collegiate record to win her second NCAA 400m hurdles title this year.

Femke Bol shares her strategy for World Championships 2025

Femke Bol at Zurich Diamond League 2025 (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)
Femke Bol outlined her strategy for the World Athletics Championships 2025. After winning the Zurich Diamond League final, she was asked in an interview about her approach for the upcoming global competition, after what the interviewer described as a ‘tricky’ bronze-medal 400m hurdles race at the Paris Olympics.

Bol responded that she would focus on executing her own race and drawing on her strength, especially in the final barriers.

“Yeah, I just focus on my own race execution and focus on my own strength with just the last few barriers and stay cool in my head, keep my nerves calm and then uh I'll see where it brings me.”

She mentioned that her focus was on recovering well and enjoying the tournament in Tokyo. In the interview, she also expressed her excitement about remaining undefeated throughout the Diamond League 2025, describing the achievement as ‘cool’.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
