"Everyone thinks things will happen if I click my fingers"- Femke Bol wary of Dalilah Muhammad and rivals ahead of World Championships defense

Femke Bol has shared her verdict about the World Championships in Tokyo, set to be held next month. The Dutch athlete will be defending her 400m hurdles title in the event which she won in 2023.
Bol also competed at the Zurich Diamond League finals recently, where she won her fifth DL title of her career. Not only did she defeat the likes of Andrenette Knight and Emma Zapletalova in the race, she also registered the meet record with a run time of 52.18 seconds in Zurich.
After her race, Bol expressed her excitement for the World Championships, but added that her performance in the competition wouldn't come just from the snap of her finger. Bol mentioned that she would have to bring her A-game to the event, especially with Dalilah Muhammad among those competing. She said (via Wanda Diamond League):
"It is hard to describe. Tokyo will be amazing and I am so excited for it. Everyone thinks that things will happen if I just click my fingers, but it is not at all the case. It will be Dalilah's [Muhammad] last run ever, and the others are also pretty strong, so I am just going in with my strongest race from start to finish, and I see what it brings me."
During the conversation, Femke Bol also remarked that she is targeting a gold medal in the Tokyo event. Notably, with her arch-rival and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone not competing in the 400m hurdles event, Bol will fancy her chances of coming out on top.
Femke Bol made her feelings known on bagging the 2025 Diamond League title
Femke Bol made her feelings known after clinching her DL title in Zurich. Notably, the Dutch athlete participated in five DL events before the final event and won all of them.
After her win in Zurich, Bol heaped praise on the crowd around Zurich and the atmosphere around the arena. The crowd included tennis legend Roger Federer, who also hails from Switzerland. Additionally, she further expressed her happiness for the victory and added (via runnerspace, 00:05 onwards):
"It's amazing, it's crazy if I think about it too long, but another Diamond League season undefeated. It's really cool. It's great to be back here and I love the atmosphere there."
Femke Bol also revealed in her conversation that she will travel to Tokyo for the World Championships on Sunday, August 31.