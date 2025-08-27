"Don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing" - Femke Bol turns pressure into strength ahead of 5th Diamond League title chase in Zurich

Femke Bol opened up about her mindset as she goes after her fifth Diamond League title at the Zurich Diamond League. She will compete in Zurich before heading to Japan to defend her world title at the World Athletics Championships 2025.Since making her Diamond League debut in 2020, Bol has never lost a 400m hurdles race on the circuit, compiling 29 wins. Fresh from setting a world lead of 51.91s in Silesia, she aims to extend her winning streak to 30 and secure her fifth consecutive Diamond Trophy.In Zurich, Bol’s toughest competition will come from Andrenette Knight and Emma Zapletalova. In a pre-race interview, Femke Bol shared her mindset and how she manages pressure:&quot;I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing if you can handle it and put it in the right place in my mind. It also helps me to be sharp and be ready.&quot;Bol won her fourth consecutive Diamond League trophy last year in Brussels, clocking 52.45s ahead of Anna Cockrell and Shiann Salmon, who finished 53.71s and 53.99s, respectively.She first clinched the Diamond League title in 2021 at Weltklasse Zurich with 52.80s, defended it in 2022 with 53.03s and continued her streak in 2023, setting a meet record of 51.98s.This season, she has won every 400m hurdles race she entered, from Rabat to Stockholm, Monaco, London and Silesia. With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipping hurdles at the World Championships to focus on the 400m flat, Bol sees a chance to win another world championships title.Femke Bol reacts to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipping World Championships hurdlesAthletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Olympic 400m hurdles champion, will focus on the 400m flat at the World Championships, marking her global debut in the event. After winning the Silesia Diamond League in a world-leading time of 51.91s, Femke Bol said:&quot;The atmosphere in the stadium is crazy and I love it! I have been in good shape and really consistent this year. In Budapest I was perhaps a bit rusty, but today felt really good. When you are consistent at a certain level, that is when you can expect to improve.&quot;Sydney McLaughlin not running the hurdles at the World Championships both does and does not change things. You always run to be the best. But I know I am the favorite now, so that is different.&quot;Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol last competed against each other at the 2024 Paris Games, where McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in a world-record time, Bol claimed bronze, and Anna Cockrell took silver.