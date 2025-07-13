Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hints at big plans for Athlos with Tara Davis-Woodhall

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has hinted at major plans alongside American long jump star Tara Davis-Woodhall for the next edition of Athlos. Davis-Woodhall recently claimed victory in the long jump at the Prefontaine Classic with a world leading jump of 7.07m. Malaika Mihambo finished second, while Claire Bryant secured third place.

On Sunday, July 12, Ohanian shared Davis-Woodhall’s post-victory celebration at the Prefontaine Classic, originally posted by the meet’s official Instagram handle. The entrepreneur wrote in the caption:

“Wait til you see what we and @taara have planned for @athlos on 10-10 in NYC”

Screenshot of Instagram story

Davis-Woodhall has joined Athlos as one of its founding advisor-owners, alongside Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas. Athlos will return on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York City, following the completion of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Gabby Thomas, who finished second in the previous edition, was the first to confirm her return this year. She’ll be joined by Masai Russell, both aiming to top the podium this time.

By 2026, Ohanian plans to turn the event into a team-based, athlete-driven league that transforms the way the sport is presented to fans. The inaugural edition of Athlos brought together Olympic stars like Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, and Alexis Holmes.

The event was also headlined by a performance from Megan Thee Stallion and appearances by celebrities such as Flavor Flav, Marsai Martin, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian on choosing New York City as the host city for Athlos

TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - Source: Getty

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has consistently launched initiatives aimed at improving women’s sports. The inaugural Athlos meet was broadcast across ESPN+, ESPN2, X, YouTube, and DAZN, drawing an impressive three million viewers worldwide.

The second edition of Athlos will return to New York City, and in a 2024 interview with CITIUS MAG, Ohanian explained why the city made perfect sense for the event.

"(New York) is a city that is famous for amazing sporting venues, amazing sporting events, whether it’s a Knicks playoff game finally happening again, I’m not a baseball guy, but I assume the Yankees do a thing, or obviously the U.S. Open finals.

"We want to bring that energy… That is what these athletes deserve. This is what helps tell a story to the world that the Olympics are over, but Athlos is here," Alexis Ohanian said. (20:27 onwards)

Alexis Ohanian is also one of the founding investors in Angel City FC and co-creator of The Offseason, a reality TV show centered on women's footballers.

